Numbers continue to soar in Odessa

High-risk COVID-19 patients in Odessa are so far responding favorably to an experimental antibody treatment given to them this week at Medical Center Health System, health officials announced on Thursday.

Four COVID-19 patients this week were given doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment Bamlanivimab at the hospital, MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said during a Zoom news conference on Thursday.

“Those patients have reported that their fevers and other symptoms started to decrease within a couple of hours of receiving the dose,” Timmons said. “That’s a positive sign.”

MCHS, which received 60 doses of Bamlanivimab late last week, is the only health facility in Odessa that has received the drug, Timmons and representatives for Odessa Regional Medical Center said. Officials at both hospitals said they don’t know when more doses of Bamlanivimab will become available.

The treatment is currently only being offered as outpatient treatment for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms or even hospitalization, health officials said.

The good news arrives at a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to soar in Odessa. The escalating problem prompted Mayor David Turner two weeks ago to pass an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent and instituting a mask mandate, which requires employees and customers in businesses to wear face coverings.

Turner said the ordinance and mask mandate, which city council on Tuesday unanimously voted to extend indefinitely, will remain in effect until COVID-19 cases decrease significantly.

So far, no decrease has occurred, said health officials who admit they fear cases will skyrocket during the next two weeks due to Thanksgiving weekend gatherings.

As of Thursday, MCHS officials said they are currently housing 89 COVID-19 patients, 33 who are in critical condition and 27 who are on ventilators, Timmons said. The hospital has 169 test results pending.

ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said the hospital currently is housing 26 COVID-19 patients, 16 who are in critical care and five who are on ventilators. They currently have 288 test results pending, Brown added.

Health officials on Thursday admitted they and their staff are exhausted. But despite constant public criticism and verbal and physical threats, they are determined to continue to do their jobs.

Ector County health authority Dr. B.A. Jinadu said medical staff in the county are under tremendous stress. Not only do doctors and nurses deal with the ill and dying every day, they fear for their own family’s health and safety.

It’s important that health administrators and staff support and remind each other their work is important and they are appreciated, Jinadu said.

“It affects us and our immediate family,” Jinadu said. “But you just have to put your head down and do your work.”

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan added: “I know there is a bigger mission involved. I know this is what I have to do for my community. That’s what keeps me going.”