  • March 16, 2021

Numbers continue to go down locally

Health officials urge Odessans to remain vigilant

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 4:34 pm

Odessa health officials agree it is OK to celebrate the reduction of local COVID-19 cases, but they also urge Odessans to remain cautious, wear masks and continue practicing social distancing.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Zoom news conference call included reports of much lower numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Ector County. Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said 25 patients are in house at MCH with 12 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

Odessa Regional Medical Center CEO Stacey Brown reported two patients at ORMC in the ICU with none on ventilators. “Our numbers have slowed down greatly,” she said.

MCH continues to offer first dose Pfizer vaccines at the urgent care clinics on JBS Parkway and West County Road while ORMC continues to administer the second doses at ORMC.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said MCH remains a hub for COVID-19 vaccines, but also said that the hospital has lowered vaccine dose requests to the state. She said MCH continues to help regional partners by shipping vaccines out and that if the need arises they can always request more vaccines. “We don’t want to waste any vaccines,” she said of lowering the requested number to the state.

She also reported that MCH continues to help local home health agencies and the homebound. “We are working with them and with churches in the area to set up vaccine pop-up clinics.”

Brown said ORMC is also reaching out and has a mobile clinic that can be dispatched as needed. She said ORMC has helped Howard College in Big Spring and other outlying needs.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan was encouraged by dropping numbers saying “we are cautiously optimistic. … We encourage everyone to keep wearing masks. … We will start to see not as many sick now because of the vaccine.”

He also spoke about how the newness of the vaccines means limited data so far as to how long the vaccine will last. He said some viruses mutate quickly and others do not. He said some viruses like the measles have not changed that much since the 1960s when that vaccine became available, while the flu vaccine is one that is needed yearly as it mutates often.

“We don’t know how much it will mutate. We don’t know if our vaccines with be good against that … fingers are crossed we won’t need another shot, but more data is what is needed.”

He also said that ORMC gave between 600 and 700 booster shots on Monday. He spoke to some complaints about the line for the second dose and said that ORMC strives to ensure social distancing and that it is important to remember that both hospitals have many different duties and that vaccines are just one part of it.

Tippin said there are no plans currently for another mass vaccine clinic at Ratliff Stadium, but that local health officials will remain flexible as conditions change.

He said he appreciated a planned lunch scheduled today for volunteers who helped during the mass clinics at Ratliff. He said Oncor and Odessa Rotary Club are feeding the hundreds of health care workers and volunteers who helped make it possible to disperse about 50,000 vaccines during the clinics.

You can reach Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis at 432-333-7740 or by email at ldennis@oaoa.com.

