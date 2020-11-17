NTO student gets letter from Trump

Since she didn’t have a chance to meet President Donald Trump when he visited West Texas in July, high school freshman Alisa Klinke decided to write him a letter — an actual letter sent through the mail.

Klinke, 15, who attends George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, said she thought writing to Trump would be like him meeting her.

“… I guess I didn’t know that he would write back because he’s so busy. He has so much stuff to do, but the fact that he took time out of his day just to write back” when he could have chosen many other letters to respond to was gratifying to her.

At first, Klinke said she was kind of shocked that Trump responded.

“… It came in a big envelope and was thin like what they send report cards in and I didn’t know what it was and then I opened it and I saw the letter and I was so shocked because it could have been one of his assistants or his advisers. I told my mom and I just kept saying it over and over again.”

Klinke said it took her a while for the letter to register and the response meant a lot to her.

“I was so excited,” she said. “I was jumping up and down.”

She said she wrote the letter and put it in an envelope, but her sister helped her with a stamp.

“When I told her, she didn’t believe that I got a response back. When I showed the physical thing to my mom, she thought that maybe one of his advisors, or one of his assistants wrote it. It looks like he signed it himself because I’ve seen him sign stuff from the news, so I kind of recognize his handwriting,” Klinke said.

Just receiving a response, Klinke said, let her know that Trump cares about everyone in the country.

Her letter to Trump basically said he was doing a good job, even though he is receiving criticism and it impressed her that he is on the clock 24/7. She added that she wishes she could have met Trump when he was here and hoped to receive a letter back.

“I like to see the good side of everybody,” Klinke said.

She added that she wanted to encourage Trump.

In the future, Klinke said she wants to be a journalist or an English teacher.

The letter is framed and she plans to hang it in her room.

Her mom, a certified nurse assistant with Ector County ISD, said she was surprised Alisa received a letter back. She knew Alisa was writing to Trump, but didn’t read what it said.

“… I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought, ‘Oh whatever.’ Then when she got the letter back, I’m like, ‘Wow, she got a response,’” Annette Klinke said.

Alisa said she has written a lot of letters over the years and usually people tell her the notes lightened their day, made them smile or just let them know they could count on Alisa if they needed anything.

“She’s taking an interest in what’s going on in her world,” her mom said. “A lot of kids are just whatever’s popular, but she took an interest in politics and what’s going on. And it wasn’t just politics, it was about someone’s happiness. She thought he needed encouragement, so she sent the letter.”