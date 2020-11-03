November arts events at Ellen Noël

There are plenty of events going on at the Ellen Noël Art Museum during the month of November.

The events will start with Yoga at the Museum, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, as well as Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, is for members only and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

Knit and Stitch will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday and is free.

Art Talk will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 and is also free.

Art Tales will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Nov. 18 and is free and will be online. Art Tales will be geared for the art-loving preschoolers ages 3-5.

Adventures in Art will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at a price of $25 in ceramics.

Culture Chat will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 for ages 16 and up and at $25.