Nov. 3 election features bevy of candidates

If it takes a big election to get you interested, Nov. 3’s whopper should do it.
Early voting starts early this year on, Oct. 13, pushed back a week by Gov. Greg Abbott to give leeway for officials coping with COVID-19.
And with the rollicking race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden topping the list of national, statewide, county and city contests, there is plenty for the conscientious voter to digest.
There’s the U.S. senatorial contest between the Republican incumbent, John Cornyn, a 68-year-old former Texas attorney general who has served in Washington since 2002, and Democrat Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar, a 44-year-old former Air Force pilot from Cedar Park who flew more than 100 search and rescue missions in Afghanistan and won the Distinguished Flying Cross.
San Angelo native and Republican nominee August Pfluger, Democratic nominee Mark Hogg, and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody will settle their competition to succeed retiring 11th District Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland.
And while 81st District State Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa is unopposed, there is a healthy dollop of suspense about whether the Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives in Austin will keep their nine-seat majority.
A hot municipal election is being conducted in Odessa with a new mayor to be chosen from among three candidates and with three city council seats being vied for by 10 candidates.
County and city early voting will be held through Oct. 30 including the weekend of Oct. 24-25 at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., Odessa College, the Kellus Turner and Salinas Park community centers and Westlake Ace Hardware.
“I think we’ll have a record turnout because of the response I see from people wanting to see what’s happening in the country continue under President Trump,’ said Ector County Republican Chairman Tisha Crow. “They say he doesn’t seem like a politician. He just seems like a normal guy and they don’t feel like they’re being sold a bill of goods.
“They are being led by someone they respect and trust. President Trump is a very successful businessman and he is leading the country as a businessman. There is such a negative perception of politicians shaking hands and kissing babies. It doesn’t work anymore.”
Crow said the turnout’s in-progress appearance might be misleading with the extra week of early voting. “It may not look as busy because we have the third week,” she said.
“There may even be some poll locations where we don’t see anyone for a day or two. But I’m optimistic because people are responding in droves at our party headquarters.”
However, Crow said down-ballot Republicans might have problems. “The Democrats are pouring a lot of money into Texas,” she said.
“The further you get from the name of Trump, the more difficult it’ll be. We will have to work hard to hold onto the Texas House because there may be slimmer margins.”
County Democratic Chairman Hannah Horick said she is “really optimistic because our county fundraising is the highest it’s been as far back as our records go.
“Folks are coming out of the woodwork who’ve never been involved with us before,” Horick said. “The more folks who register to vote, the bigger share the Democrats will get.”
She said everyone she had talked with was voting early.
Horick said Biden “has a chance to carry Texas” and Hegar is an energetic hopeful who threatens Cornyn’s re-election.
Attributing Democrats’ support to concerns about health care and the economy, she said Hogg is at a disadvantage in District 11 because of its configuration, but he is a credible candidate who has raised more than $100,000.
“I’m almost certain we will flip the Texas House,” Horick said. “All the targeted districts are filled with amazing candidates who have the resources they need to get in touch with the voters. We were so close in 2018 and we just have a little bit more to go.
“Health care is a top-of-the-mind issue for Texas voters because we weren’t equipped for the pandemic. The powers that be haven’t responded in ways that serve the state. We need leadership and a holistic approach in Odessa because our unemployment rate in May was the highest in the state at 13 percent.”
While more people might want to vote by mail, the state regulations governing that method are unchanged.
County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche says you must be age 65 or older, be disabled or be outside the county all during early voting and on Election Day to use a mail-in ballot. Ector County citizens being held in the county jail may also vote by mail.
You may request a mail-in ballot by calling the elections office at 432-498-4030 or print and use a mail-in ballot from the office’s website at co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections.
Sertuche said the county’s and city’s early voting locations will be at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., Odessa College, the Kellus Turner and Salinas Park community centers and Westlake Ace Hardware. She said the election workers will wear masks and that gloves will be provided. The voting machines will be cleaned after each voter finishes.
The non-partisan municipal contests feature the lively mayor’s race among City Councilman Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven and Gloria G. Apolinario. The council member at-large contest has current Mayor David R. Turner, La-Tasha Gentry, Jo Ann Davenport Littleton and Denise Swanner while the District 1 council race is among Mark Matta, Michael K. Shelton Sr., Tiki Davis and Eddie Mitchell. The District 2 council seat will be filled either by Steven P. Thompson or Rachel D. Minor.
Unopposed Republican incumbents in addition to Landgraf are Sheriff Mike Griffis, Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright and 446tth District Court Judge Sara Kate Billingsley. Unopposed Republican nominees are 358th District Court Judge W. Stacy Trotter for 11th Court of Appeals Place 3 justice in Eastland, Justin Low for 161st District Court judge, Dusty Gallivan for district attorney, Greg Barber for county attorney, Mike Gardner for Precinct 1 commissioner, Don Stringer for Precinct 3 commissioner, Mike Patton for Precinct 2 constable and Pete Anchondo for Precinct 4 constable.
