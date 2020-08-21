Nonprofits work for Permian Basin Gives

A vision of a campaign designed to help nonprofits around the Permian Basin and Trans Pecos regions is becoming a reality.

A handful of agencies from across the area are joining forces for Permian Basin Gives, a one-day event to raise money for nonprofit agencies in order to allow them to keep operations going. The campaign officially launches at midnight Aug. 25 and goes all 24 hours to help over 100 agencies that are involved in the fundraising.

Laurie Johnson, executive director of the Nonprofit Management Center, says that working together was the biggest key in getting this idea off the ground.

“It’s an opportunity for the nonprofit sector to come together and help each other because there is strength in numbers,” Johnson said. “We’re not all out there looking out for ourselves.”

Johnson added that several agencies have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic along with the economic hit that the oil industry has taken over the last several months.

Johnson and Midland Shared Spaces executive director Autumn Vest are part of the steering committee that helped set it up. Vest said that this was something that had been in the works for a while and those recent events sped up getting this effort going.

“A lot of our agencies have seen an uptick in need,” Vest said. “It’s really about supporting nonprofits and the community at large.”

There is typically a National Day of Giving after Thanksgiving to help agencies across the country as part of the kickoff to the Christmas and holiday shopping season. Vest added that some local agencies may get lost in the fold and may not benefit as much compared to a hyper local approach.

She said that having that local name recognition in the community can help motivate others to give.

“Five dollars makes a difference because when you’re talking about my $5 and your $5 and all of our neighbors giving at the same time and the same day, the impact is huge,” she said.

Vest added that the goal was to raise $20,000 for Midland Shared Spaces as part of the cumulative goal of $788,500 according to Johnson.

Several of the agencies involved will also get their donations matched by individual donations and foundations. One example is through the Abell-Hanger Foundation where executive director Mark Palmer said that the foundation plans to give back as much as they can for a good cause.

“This is an important project for both Midland and Odessa to really help stand in the gap for those in need,” Palmer said. “It’s a great project that we’re really excited to see get underway.”

Palmer added that out of a sample survey of 20 agencies participating in the campaign, the organizations lost $4 million in event revenue.

One agency impacted by the downturn is Centers for Children and Families (Centers). Executive director Kristi Edwards said the agency lost about $400,000 in revenue from its postponed fundraiser that is usually scheduled for each September. Her goal is to also raise $20,000 for this campaign.

The agency provides mental health care, therapy and counseling to those in need across the Permian Basin. They’ve had to adapt to changing operations due to the pandemic and Edwards said that the hope is that a more local approach can benefit all involved.

“It still gives you the opportunity to still have that name recognition,” she said. “If someone wants to give to Centers, they can go to the website, look for Centers and may find something else they want to donate to.”

Donations can be made beginning at midnight Aug. 25 at https://tinyurl.com/y3foah38. A full list of nonprofit agencies involved can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2ba3k4u.

And as the start date approaches, Johnson reaffirmed how important the local nonprofit community is in the Permian Basin.

“The nonprofit sector in West Texas is so strong,” she said. “We provide so many services that affect all of our communities. They’re stepping up to the plate to provide services that are all essential in different time periods of the year.

“To come together and support each other is a great testament to the attitudes and the will of the community.”