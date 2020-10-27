Nonprofits help homeless in cold

Just in the nick of time, Faith Temple Fellowship Pastor Donny Kyker last week got a big donation of cold weather gear from CrossRoads Fellowship that he is distributing to all comers at his 1335 E. Sixth St. church.

The Rev. Kyker said CrossRoads gave his nonprofit corporation sleeping bags, blankets, handwarmers, gloves, toboggans, socks and underwear “for anybody in need” to be supplied with free of charge between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the church.

“I talked to some homeless people yesterday who were concerned about the weather,” said Kyker, who operates the Jesus House shelter for six men at his church and is renovating a similarly named shelter for 16 women and children to open in January in a former state halfway house at 620 S. Grant Ave.

“Because of the pandemic, there are a lot of new people on the street,” he said. “They’re out of jobs and don’t have places to live. The Salvation Army is staying open all day, so they can get help there, and a lot of them are going to libraries and grocery stores.

“There are a lot in homeless camps that they are very secretive about because they’re worried about law enforcement shutting them down.”

Kyker said homeless people who have sleeping bags and/or tents can weather the storm that froze the Permian Basin Monday night and kept it unpleasant all day Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s and a sheet of ice that made it dangerous to drive or walk.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Zuber said late Tuesday morning that things were in a lull, but it was expected to pick back up in the afternoon and evening. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS had measured .02 inches of a frozen rain mix.

“The biggest problem is when they get to drinking and they get outside and don’t know they’re getting cold because their blood gets thin,” Kyker said. “The last three guys whose bodies I had to go identify had gotten drunk, stayed outside and passed out.

“If they just stay in the tent or the sleeping bag and don’t get out, they will be all right.”

With limited resources and strong demand, the Salvation Army is doing its best to get to “yes” when it comes to housing those who shelter during the cold weather.

Jesus House is also doing its part, thanks to a donation from CrossRoads Fellowship Church.

Capt. Juan Gomez, who heads the local Salvation Army with his wife, Capt. Clara Gomez, said Tuesday that he had a meeting with the staff Monday in preparation for the coming cold, snow, sleet and rain.

Along with the weather, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Salvation Army in how many people it can serve at a time.

They met with the shelter monitor and some of the volunteers who had started to come back slowly after leaving due to the pandemic, Gomez said.

“We were faced, of course, with the struggle of social distancing but trying to be able to house the guests that would come in as a result of the weather,” Gomez said.

They decided to move some things around in the building, mainly in the dining area, and lay out some cots. Another area also was used.

The bed count is lower than normal, but they did put roughly 20 extra cots out Monday, Gomez said.

“That gave us the ability to bring in more guests out of the cold,” Gomez said.

Normally, Gomez said, they would have 35 beds and 16 beds for women and three family rooms. But because of social distancing, they have had to reduce the bed count by roughly 50 percent, mainly because some of the beds are bunk beds and they have to adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines.

He said there were about 16 men in the dorms and eight in the women’s dorm.

“It hurts our volunteers and our staff when we have to say no, knowing that we have an empty bed but we can’t put people in those beds because” of the pandemic, Gomez said.

“It is the safest option for those who are coming to our doors. However, our staff is keen on trying to find a way to say yes,” Gomez said. “That is our goal. My staff is constantly working with other agencies in the area and partners” and they try to help guests move on quickly if they can.

On Monday, Gomez said, there was a mother with four children who needed shelter. His shelter manager was able to move things around and make it feasible for her to come.

He added that the annual Red Kettle fundraiser is coming up and the Salvation Army has lost two of its other fundraisers because of COVID-19.

The Salvation Army has had to adjust to doing things differently in the current health conditions.

“There is no pre-set understanding of the way things should go or are going to go,” Gomez said.

Gomez said when he and his wife arrived in Odessa, they decided to use the word guest instead of client. The word guest, he said, provides a level of understanding that those who come through the Salvation Army doors are entitled to a level of comfort. But it also means there are rules to follow.

“A guest can’t open doors they’re not welcome to. This becomes difficult because of the pandemic. Our guests really have to maintain a level of understanding that though we want to be able to provide them with a certain level of comfort, we’re not able to because of the pandemic,” Gomez said.