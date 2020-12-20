Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center is has scheduled New Year's Eve event Dec. 31.

The following packages are available.

The Midnight Hour Dine, Dance, and Sleep package: Accommodations for two, welcome champagne, an Epicurean Three-Course Dinner Experience in Barrel & Derrick, brunch for two on New Year’s Day, live music, midnight toast, NYE Party Props, for $299 plus tax. To book visit www.marriott.com/mafmc.

Pop the Cork Dinner and Dance Package: Epicurean three-course dinner experience in Barrel & Derrick, Midnight Champagne Toast, accompanied by Live Music for $79 plus tax per person.

Gold Star Dance and Party Only Package: $30 per person plus tax.

All drinks and meals are additional.

For reservations, call 653-5803.