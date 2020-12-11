New physician joins endocrinology center

With diabetes and complications from the disease being such a burden, Dr. Vijay Eranki decided to make endocrinology his focus.

Eranki joined the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Endocrinology + Diabetes Center for Excellence Dec. 1.

The center is located at the Medical Center Hospital Center for Health and Wellness at 8050 E. Highway 191.

Eranki, who is from India, did his training in Illinois and at St. Louis University in St. Louis, Mo.

Most recently he was with Northwestern Medicine in the Chicago suburbs.

His new position includes patient care and being an assistant professor in endocrinology for Texas Tech health sciences

Having been in private practice, this is a good chance to go into academic medicine working with residents and fellows.

Making the transition from private practice to academic medicine isn’t an issue, “Because ultimately patient care is patient care,” Eranki said.

“There’s no difference whether it’s clinical medicine (or) academic medicine. Patient care remains the same. As far as interactions with residents and fellows, I had some interactions with medical students and residents in the past … but having full-time interaction is going to be an experience along with working with fellows, more importantly, in endocrinology,” he added.

The practice now also offers bone density exams, atypical fracture evaluation and body fat analysis.

According to https://www.bones.nih.gov/health-info/bone/osteoporosis/conditions-behaviors/diabetes, “People with diabetes, particularly type 1 diabetes, often have poorer bone quality and an increased risk of fractures. Those with long-standing disease and poor blood sugar control, and who take insulin have the highest fracture risk.”

Eranki said osteoporosis affects both women, mainly postmenopausal, and men — especially as they get older.

“I think it’s going to be a great resource (the bone density machine) because … as endocrinologists we always talk about diabetes and thyroid, but osteoporosis itself is also under-diagnosed … Clearly as more people get screened with the availability of testing and that’s going to increase the diagnosis and give earlier treatment opportunities for osteoporosis,” Eranki added.

From what he’s been told, Eranki said there is a large population that has diabetes in the Permian Basin and there was a waiting list waiting to get into see physicians at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Endocrinology + Diabetes Center for Excellence.

Both of Eranki’s parents are physicians “so that’s what I saw growing up.”

There are three other endocrinologists in the group.

He added that the center also can handle other endocrinology needs like thyroid, pituitary, adrenal and thyroid nodule issues.

“The department has a thyroid ultrasound and a biopsy clinic as well to take care of thyroid issues and thyroid nodules,” Eranki said.

Eranki is married and has a daughter in first grade.

Rama Chemitiganti, regional chairman of the department of internal medicine at TTUHSC was pleased to have Eranki on board.

“We are excited to welcome our newest team member Dr. Vijay Eranki to the Permian Basin. He is a board-certified endocrinologist with expertise in management of various hormonal disorders. He joins the exceptional team at the Endocrinology + Diabetes Center for Excellence,” Chemitiganti said in an email.