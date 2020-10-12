New pediatrician strives to improve children’s lives

Treating children and enabling them to become successful in life is something new Family Health Clinic pediatrician Dr. Atul Poudel strives for.

Poudel is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics-General Pediatrics and Pediatric Nephrology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A native of Kathmandu, Nepal, he completed his training in New Jersey and Florida and has been in practice for more than 10 years. He treats patients from newborn to 18 years old.

He earned the James Morrill MD Continuity Clinic Award for Excellence in Ambulatory Care from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine/St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and Henry A. Kokomoor Award from the University of Florida Department of Pediatrics.

Some of his training and schooling was in Nepal.

Before arriving in Odessa, Poudel was at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the largest healthcare system in Louisiana.

He was in Mississippi before that as a faculty member at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. After his training in the Northeast, he did his fellowship in pediatric nephrology at the University of Florida in Gainesville and then joined the faculty at the medical school.

Poudel said there are only 600 pediatric nephrologists in the country and he was the only one covering almost half of Louisiana.

Children can face all manner of kidney issues from urinary tract infections to kidney stones and cysts.

From the time he was a child, Poudel said he knew he wanted to help people.

While he was doing his pediatric residency training in Nepal, Poudel said there was a Maoist insurgency. The hospital he was working in was located between an Army barracks and the Maoists. The Maoists were attacking the Army and the hospital was in between.

That night, Poudel said, they hid under an operating room table the whole night.

“After that, I felt very unsafe. Then I got out and came here,” he said.

Since his father was in the foreign service in Nepal, Poudel said he traveled a lot as a child. He added that he never felt out of place in New York and New Jersey because of the diversity.

One day, Poudel said he and his colleagues had to call for translations for up to 15 languages. They would see 30 to 40 patients inside the ER and then another 100 would be waiting outside.

“Doing your training in a really busy place gives you that opportunity to learn more and (be) comfortable with all kinds of things,” Poudel said.

He added that he enjoys working with underserved communities, where his service is valued and he can be a useful part of the community.

“I don’t look at the insurance. I don’t look at the color of people. I don’t look at what background they come from. I just treat people as a human. That is my goal. This area is an underserved area. There is a lot of demand here. There is a lot of demand for general pediatric regular care, plus specialty care which I have additional training in ...,” Poudel said.

He added that he’s already gotten calls from people around the region for kidney care. Because he can help them, people don’t have to drive as far to larger cities.

Poudel is married to Prazita Joshi, an architect, and has two daughters.

He said he enjoys treating children because he has found that with treatment and therapies, they will get better and heal.

Dr. Johany Herrera, ProCare medical director at Medical Center Health System, said the hospital is pleased to have Poudel on board.

“He has an expertise in pediatric nephrology that has not been seen before in our area. His knowledge of this specific area will allow our pediatric patients to be seen in the Permian Basin rather than having to travel a few hours to Lubbock or Dallas. Dr. Poudel will be serving an area of the community that is underserved and that shows the kind of physician he is,” Herrera said in an email.