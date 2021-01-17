New Hispanic chamber leader ready to go

He’s a successful business owner, who also founded and oversees a world class education and performing arts program in Odessa.

Paul Garza’s next challenge may be his most ambitious yet. As the new CEO of the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Garza wants to make the chamber relevant again by returning to the group’s original mission – helping business owners and budding entrepreneurs find their own success.

“Hispanics own thousands of businesses in Odessa,” said Garza, who started his new job at the chamber on Monday. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the majority of businesses in Odessa are Hispanic-owned.

“But that’s what bothers me – we have all these resources, a buffet of resources – but we still need to get to the table.”

Garza, who served on the chamber board for two years before being hired as the organization’s new CEO has reason to be optimistic though. The organization has a strong, new board that is passionate about the chamber’s mission, he said.

Garza’s shared passion for that same mission is also evident. During his first week on the job, Garza has already reached out to dozens of local Hispanic business owners to pitch the benefits of remaining or becoming new members of the Hispanic chamber group.

That’s a difficult task because previous leaders of the organization didn’t do a very good job of recruiting or making good on providing services promised to dues-paying members, he said.

“The Hispanic chamber kind of lost its way over the years,” Garza said. “It got away from its mission, which is to support and served the interests of businesses in the community.”

“I can’t even tell you how many members we currently have because nobody kept track of it.”

That’s where Garza’s extensive digital marketing experience through his company RPG Digital helps, he said.

Garza and his assistant Sarina Banuelos are already working on promoting the chamber and have already partnered with Odessa’s Small Business Center to begin offering workshops in February for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The monthly workshops will tackle such topics as how to write a business plan, marketing and financial planning – “business fundamentals that everyone should know,” Garza said.

A basic, annual membership costs $150, and includes free admission to all chamber workshops and events, Garza said. Those events include opportunities to meet other business owners and discuss similar ideas or concerns.

A community meet-and-greet with Garza is planned for Feb. 5 at the Marriot Conference Center.

For more information or event dates, visit the chamber’s website at odessahcc.com or call the office at (432) 339-6422.

A Hispanic chamber organization is important because it can focus on cultural issues that might be unique to the Hispanic community, Garza said.

Sometimes language barriers exist, or Hispanic business owners feel embarrassed or awkward asking questions at larger Odessa Chamber of Commerce meetings, where members are predominately Caucasian, he said.

The goal is to eventually get members of the Hispanic Chamber to join the larger group.

Garza was born in Odessa and later graduated from Permian High School. He briefly attended Texas A&M University where he majored in music education.

But he realized he was an entrepreneur at heart, and dropped out to start his own business. After several failed attempts, he found success with his marketing business five years ago. He also founded the non-profit Tall City Performing Arts, which in five years has grown to more then 25-staff and hundreds of students.

He’s shooting for similar results for the Hispanic chamber.

“We have a lot of work to do – recruiting new members, developing community partnerships and writing grants that will allow us to expand,” Garza said. “But I’m excited about what we’re doing.”