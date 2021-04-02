New CEO hopes to make positive impact

During his lifetime Odessa’s Chris Walker has been many things, including a concert promoter and co-owner of a bakery shop.

Those business attempts didn’t pan out, but the lessons learned eventually helped him launch a successful photography business, now in its 25th year of operation.

As the new CEO for the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin, Walker’s goal is to help budding entrepreneurs avoid mistakes he made along the way, and teach established businesses how to grow and become more efficient.

“Our theme this year is resilience,” Walker said. “The past year was very difficult due to the pandemic. We were to the point where all we were doing was trying to direct small businesses to resources that could help them remain in business.

“The fact is we lost a lot of members during the pandemic. We had companies who had to cancel their memberships because they needed to pay their employees. I understood.”

Now that business is picking up again, we want to invite those members back and encourage new members to join, Walker said.

To accomplish that goal, the black chamber organization is offering a broad variety of workshops and activities that appeal to new and experienced business owners.

Planned workshops range from going over the basics like how to put together a successful business plan and obtain financing, to how to continue to evolve and keep your business relevant, and utilize social media to promote your company, Walker said. The organization also provides numerous networking opportunities that encourage business owners to share their own experiences and oftentimes forge business deals.

For more information about chamber membership and events, contact Walker at (432) 332-5812 or visit the organization’s website at www.odessablackchamber.com.

Walker, 60, was hired as the organization’s new CEO in mid-November after longtime CEO Odel Crawford stepped down due to health issues.

The transition was pretty seamless. Walker has been a chamber member for 25 years, and served on the board of directors for 15 years, including 5 as vice-president.

“Odel and I had talked about my taking his place when he was ready to step down,” Walker said. “He wanted to groom me so that when I retired, I could take over.”

Although Crawford’s health problems weren’t expected, it did coincide with Walker’s decision to retire from Phillip’s 66 after 33 years with the oil company. His original plan was to spend more time with his wife, and focus his energy on Walker’s Photography, a business he’s owned and operated for 25 years.

“I accepted the chamber position because I wanted to give back,” Walker, an Ector High School graduate, said. “I wish something like (the black chamber) was around when I was first starting.

“I had to learn through trial and error. The photography business wasn’t my first attempt. When I was younger, I was part owner of a bakery shop. We had good products but no budget for advertising. There was no social media back then.”

His attempt at promoting concerts was initially successful, but competition is tough and the market is volatile, he said. A couple poorly attended events and Walker found himself out of business.

Despite the early setbacks, Walker was never swayed from his goal.

“Everyone isn’t cut out to be an entrepreneur,” Walker said. “You have to have the right attitude and desire.

“You’re going to learn from your experiences.”