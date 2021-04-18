  • April 18, 2021

National Pancake Day Month

For more than 15 years, IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests can enjoy a free Short Stack of IHOP’s signature buttermilk pancakes, while also supporting Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

With the safety of guests and team members in mind, IHOP announced the brand is cancelling its annual one-day celebration traditionally held in February, and flipping it into a month-long event, issuing an IOU for a free Short Stack to be redeemed throughout the month of April.

Customers will have the option to donate any amount at the register, as well as the option to round up their purchase. One hundred percent of donations will go toward the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and Pediatric Units at MCHS to help purchase life-saving equipment, training for clinical staff, and charitable care for patients and their families.

Participating locations include: 2973 JBS Parkway; and 2507 Loop 250, Midland, and 301 E. I-20, Midland.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised more than $20,000 for CMN at MCHS.

For more information on how to donate, visit ihoppancakeday.com.

call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

