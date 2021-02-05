Musician finds calling in teaching

MIDLAND Caryn Crutchfield can’t pinpoint the exact moment she decided she wanted to be a music teacher. She just always knew she wanted to pursue a career in music in some form.

“I think that’s always interesting because you end up being in music because that was something that you did well in high school,” Crutchfield said. “That’s what it comes down to. I love music. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do in music. I just knew that I really liked it.”

Her passion for music has carried her throughout high school and college and continues to this day.

Crutchfield currently teaches band at Bowie Fine Arts Academy in Midland. She also plays the oboe in the Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale and gives private lessons as well.

Doing all of that while balancing a family life can be very challenging, but the Midland resident and mother of three makes it all work by sticking to a concrete schedule.

“You have to make a schedule and follow it,” Crutchfield said. “I’ve learned to say no sometimes too, because sometimes I can’t get to do some things because I’ll have a performance coming and sometimes I can fit things into my schedule and other times I can’t.

“Of course, my family is my number one priority. I’m constantly keeping things in balance and knowing that sometimes it’s OK to say no at times.”

In grade school, Crutchfield started off playing the flute before switching to oboe. She’s played the flute other times since, but she’s mostly stayed with oboe.

She attended high school in the Golden State, graduating from Chico High School in Chico, Calif.

She made her way to the Lone Star State by attending West Texas A&M University in Canyon where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

After finishing college, Crutchfield made her way to the Permian Basin and auditioned for the Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale on the recommendation of the late and former longtime Midland Lee band director Randy Storie.

“I am so glad that when I was graduating from college that Randy Storie called and said, ‘Here’s what you’re going to do. You’re going to audition for the symphony and teach part time at Goddard and you can give private lessons to help make up the rest of your salary and we want you to move to Midland,’” Crutchfield said.

From there she started to realize that teaching was her calling.

“I really did not know what I was going to do,” Crutchfield said. “I didn’t have a plan. I had a master’s degree but no plan. Although I didn’t want to teach, I realized that teaching was for me and that it’s something that I’ve enjoyed over the years. I’m glad that all of those things brought me to Midland and that every step I’ve taken has solidified my feelings. I’ve enjoyed living here. I love this area and I’ve raised my kids here.

“Living in this area has had way more of an impact than I thought it would. It’s pretty cool that God put me here.”

While she didn’t initially plan to be in education, Crutchfield said she discovered over time how to teach thanks to some mentors and her family.

“I think teaching is just in my family,” Crutchfield said. “My mom was a teacher. I think I came by it naturally, but I also had really good teachers that I looked up to and gave me a chance in music. I really enjoy watching kids learn. I enjoy knowing that I can give them a good start on their instruments so as far as the teaching aspect, that’s what I enjoy the most.”

Crutchfield has now been performing in the Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale for 25 years.

Her talents were showcased in a performance on Jan. 30 where she was the featured musician, performing David Mulikin’s Oboe Concerto.

As with so many other things these past 12 months, the pandemic has found a way to interfere with Crutchfield’s work.

While she still offers private lessons in person, Crutchfield has had to find a way to adjust to giving oboe lessons in a virtual setting.

“It’s hard because you can’t see or hear things that you do in person,” Crutchfield said. “You really have to have them position their cameras, so you can see more of their hand positions and mouths.”

“The students that are virtual, it’s harder to hear the quality but the oboe is one of the hardest instruments to play really well so just all the little nuances that you would normally hear are just harder to understand.”

She says sometimes the Zoom calls will cut out during virtual lessons which makes it harder to tell if her students are having trouble or not with their instruments.

“It requires a lot more communication between yourself and your student because when they’re here, you can see and hear what they’re doing,” Crutchfield said.

As far as performing in the orchestra, Crutchfield enjoys being surrounded by the music and hearing all the different sections. It’s also where she met her husband, Kevin, who plays the violin.

“It’s something that we get to do together, but it’s really satisfying and accomplishing to get a piece of music and put it together, whether it’s by yourself or in the orchestra and just seeing the final product,” Crutchfield said. “It’s very rewarding.”

As she reflects on her career up to this point, she said she owes her success to her determination.

“I think just a never give up kind of spirit. Just continue to be determined,” Crutchfield said. “I did have this chat with my teacher. He said, ‘Little did I know just how determined you were when I got you as a beginning student.’ But I was determined to be successful and I was determined about what I needed to do to be successful.”