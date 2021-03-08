Museum launches $12M capital campaign

The Ellen Noel Art Museum recently launched a $12 million capital campaign effort that will pay for major facility renovations and expansion – including construction of new and larger galleries, classrooms, a glass façade and upgrades to the current facility’s electrical wiring, heating and cooling systems.

The improvements will put students in more classrooms, attract more visiting artists and speakers and provide room for major exhibitions, Ellen Noel Art Museum Director Sheila Perry said.

“That’s what this $12 million project is really about – improving the quality of life for everyone in Odessa,” Perry says. “There’s a lot of potential here.

“But this building was constructed in 1985. Everything in it, the alarm system, electrical work, and lighting, heating, ventilation and cooling system, are all 36 years old. Everything is outdated. The parts to fix these things aren’t even made anymore.”

Museum officials began discussing and planning the proposed project in 2018, but only recently went public with the plan. Officials have already raised $2.2 million for the project, a promising start, Capital Campaign Chairman Austin Keith recently told Odessa City Council.

The museum has also applied for a $600,000 Financial Assistance Grant from the Odessa Development Corporation, which city council may vote on during Tuesday’s council meeting. If approved, those grant funds would also be used to pay for renovations and the expansion, Keith has said.

The expansion would allow the museum to hire eight new employees, double the number it currently employs.

Some council members have suggested giving the museum funding from the hotel/motel tax instead of the grant for the project since it would help promote downtown and tourism.

But that might not be possible because the hotel funds are usually earmarked for projects years in advance, city officials said during a council work session last week.

The museum already receives $28,000 annually from the city’s Hotel Tax Occupancy fund, which it uses for marketing purposes, Perry said.

Structurally, the current building is in good shape, but very outdated, Perry said. For example, the steel beams in the walls of the museum make it almost impossible to access the Internet or find a cell phone signal, Perry said.

“We wanted to bring a Rembrandt exhibit but were turned down because we don’t have a fire suppression (sprinkler) system,” Perry said.

The current size of the museum is also a problem because it limits the kind of exhibits that that can be presented.

Because of our small size, “we didn’t even qualify” for hosting a Picasso exhibit and a Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame exhibit, Perry said.

A couple years ago, museum staff struggled to construct their own 9/11 exhibit, using the current facility’s limited space, Perry said. The staff were forced to spread the exhibit into smaller pieces and display it in separate rooms, which impacted its continuity.

Another sore spot for Perry, is the museum’s appearance from the outside.

“The current building looks like a fortress,” said Perry, referring to the solid brick exterior which has no windows and a confusing layout that makes it difficult to find the museum entrance.

According to draft renderings of the planned expansion, the brick front of the museum would be replaced by large glass windows which would allow passersby to see inside activity.

Inside, some walls would be torn down and replaced by moveable walls, which would allow museum staff to adjust classroom sizes as needed. Plans also call for the construction of a partial second floor which would house offices, a meeting room and library.

Museum officials hope to raise the $12 million in time for a 2022 ground-breaking and re-open the improved museum in 2023, Perry said.

The effort is a long-term strategy that museum officials believe will make the current facility viable for another 3-4 decades. It’s much less expensive than building a new museum, Perry said.

Despite its age and limited capabilities, the nonprofit museum continues to do well. The museum averages about 35,000 visitors annually and features 12-18 exhibits each year, according to museum records.

That visitor count doesn’t include the dozens of outreach programs museum staff offer at local schools, parks and other facilities.

“Can you believe that only four elementary schools in the county offers art programs?” Perry said. “Art is important to everyone, but especially young people. So, that’s why we do outreach programs for them.”

Another source of pride, is the museum’s extensive archive of permanent artwork collection, a collection that could be expanded if more space was available.

Despite some naysayers, Perry firmly believes facilities like the art museum can play a big role in attracting new residents and tourists to a community.

“Some people say Odessa is never going to be a tourist destination,” Perry said. “Maybe not, but we can become part of a regional destination.

“We need to move forward and invest in our community.”