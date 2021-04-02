  • April 2, 2021

Mural Assistance Program

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 1:30 am

Mural Assistance Program

Local business owners wanting to spruce up their buildings will get some help from Odessa Arts. Beginning June 1, business can apply for mural assistance. This $2,500 matching grant will assist businesses with finding the right artist, and purchasing supplies to enhance their buildings with murals. Grants will be distributed across all city council districts, as well as inside the downtown Odessa footprint.

Grant application portal will open June 1.

Visit odessaarts.org.

