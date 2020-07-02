Motorcyclist involved in two-vehicle fatal collision

A Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed a 25-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision west of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 108 on Interstate Highway 20 five miles west of Odessa.

Investigation reportedly showed Wyatt Kody, 22, of Odessa was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on the North Frontage Road of Interstate Highway 20 and approached the on-ramp to Interstate Highway 20. Kevin Luna, 25, of Fort Stockton was traveling east on a 2002 Kawasaki on the North Frontage Road of Interstate Highway 20 and approached a yield sign.

The motorcycle failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and collided with Silverado, the press release stated.

Luna was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by Odessa Fire Rescue. Luna was wearing a helmet, while Kody was wearing a seatbelt.