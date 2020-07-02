  • July 2, 2020

Motorcyclist involved in two-vehicle fatal collision - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Motorcyclist involved in two-vehicle fatal collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:36 am

Motorcyclist involved in two-vehicle fatal collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed a 25-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision west of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 108 on Interstate Highway 20 five miles west of Odessa.

Investigation reportedly showed Wyatt Kody, 22, of Odessa was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on the North Frontage Road of Interstate Highway 20 and approached the on-ramp to Interstate Highway 20. Kevin Luna, 25, of Fort Stockton was traveling east on a 2002 Kawasaki on the North Frontage Road of Interstate Highway 20 and approached a yield sign.

The motorcycle failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and collided with Silverado, the press release stated.

Luna was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by Odessa Fire Rescue. Luna was wearing a helmet, while Kody was wearing a seatbelt.

Posted in on Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:36 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SE at 8mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]