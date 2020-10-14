  • October 14, 2020

Motorcross Show

Motorcross Show

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 2:00 am

Odessa American

Fiesta West Texas has scheduled Nitrous Extreme Circus Freestyle Motorcross Show Friday through Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, a Car Show and Shine will take place starting at noon on Saturday at the coliseum front parking lot. Meet Bumble Bee, Super Cop and monster truck rides. Bring your classics, custom, muscle cars, lifted trucks, street rods, lowriders, exotic and rat rods.

For car show information, call Joe Alvarez, Exotic Suspensions Inc., at 432-339-1168 or visit tinyurl.com/y3f3o3ea.

For motorcross show reservations, visit showbiztickets.com.

