The City of Odessa has scheduled the sixth annual Mother Son Dance May 8 at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

The themed 50's Dance Party will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Attire may be costume or semi formal. No fathers allowed, no exceptions.

Tickets are $15 each. Limited tickets will be sold (100 tickets). Registration is required.

To register, tickets or information, call 432-368-3548, visit tinyurl.com/33h4tp5m or stop by the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.