MOSC to perform Beethoven's 8th

The Midland-Odessa Symphony orchestra will perform “Beethoven’s 8th” (formerly Tchaikovsky Four) for the finale of its masterworks series at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the title and program reportedly had to be changed and Tchaikovsky Four tickets will be honored for entrance into Beethoven’s 8th.

Ludwig van Beethoven is widely regarded as one of history’s most well-known composers, a press release detailed. Beethoven had a great fondness for his Eighth Symphony, which he lovingly referred to as “my little Symphony in F”.

Led by Music Director & Conductor Gary Lewis, the symphony is reportedly complimented by the Overture to great Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s opera “The Italian In Algiers” followed by George Walker’s “Lyric for Stings” and Charles Gounod’s “Petite Symphonie”.

Masks are required for entrance and seating will be socially distanced. Please follow all safety precautions outlined by the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at MOSC. ORG. Student tickets are FREE with a paying adult or valid college ID.

“Beethoven’s 8th” is generously sponsored by Ann & Ken Hankins, Jr. For more information on MOSC events, please visit MOSC.ORG.