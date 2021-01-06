  • January 6, 2021

MOSC returns with Mozart

MOSC returns with Mozart

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 1:27 pm

MIDLAND The Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale will return to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in 2021 with their masterwork series with “Mostly Mozart,” which is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

The program will celebrate the musical repertoire of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The program will open with the overture “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” a hugely successful opera that Mozart was commissioned to write at age 26, a news release said.

The performance will also include Mozart’s 41st Symphony Jupiter.

The program will also feature Caryn Crutchfield, MOSC principal oboe, as the featured musician. She is in her 25th season with the orchestra.

Seating will be socially distanced and therefore very limited. People must wear masks and follow all safety precautions outlined by the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $10. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

