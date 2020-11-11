MOSC names Wills as executive director

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale board of directors announced Wednesday morning that Ethan Wills has been appointed the program’s executive director.

Wills has reportedly served as interim executive director since July.

“The decision was based on Ethan’s passion for local arts, drive to expand music education locally, and strong leadership shown over the past few months,” MOSC’s Board President Patrick Canty stated in a news release. “The board of directors feel he is an excellent fit for MOSC.“

Wills continue overseeing the staff, musicians, and financial resources of MOSC.

Before joining MOSC, Wills had a successful career as a freelance musician and music educator. He is in the process of completing his Ph.D. in fine arts administration at Texas Tech University. Wills also has degrees in music education and music performance.

“I am very humbled to accept the position as executive director. COVID-19 has presented many challenges for us and all arts organizations nationwide,” Wills stated in the press release. “MOSC will do its best move forward in a positive and safe direction to enhance the deeply-rooted foundation we have in our community. I am thankful to be part of an organization with a rich history and sound structure, and I am ready to do the hard work to usher in a brighter future.”