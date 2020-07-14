MOSC names interim director

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale board of directors announced the appointment of Ethan Wills as interim executive director. He will replace retiring executive director, Jeannette Kolokoff who has been with the organization since November 2012.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time serving the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale. Thank you to all who welcomed me into the community. I am looking forward to enjoying my retirement.” Kolokoff said.

Wills will be responsible for overseeing the staff, musicians, and financial resources of MOSC. He will work to keep the symphony a vital part of West Texas through his leadership, while aiming to achieve the orchestra’s goals of artistic excellence, community engagement and educational outreach. Wills was chosen for his prior experience with music, education, and administration in West Texas over the past 6 years.

Before joining MOSC, Wills enjoyed a successful career as a freelance musician and passionate music educator working with ECISD, MISD, Midland Christian, and Trinity School. He is also in the process of completing his PhD in Fine Arts Administration at Texas Tech University having degrees in Music Education and Music Performance.

“Jeannette Kolokoff has done an outstanding job with MOSC. I am excited to take over the leadership role and continue to build on the 58-year foundation of the organization. It’s my goal to further develop the arts in our community, build new partnerships, and work to create a bright and vibrant future for the orchestra.” Wills stated in a news release.

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s 2020-2021 season is scheduled to begin in October and will include three masterworks and four pops and family concerts. It is the mission of MOSC to enrich lives through quality symphonic music and music education programs.

For more information, please visit mosc.org.