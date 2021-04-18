MOSC names Belles, Beaux

Denim and Diamonds was the theme for this year’s annual Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale symphony ball to honor this year’s Belles and Beaux.

The event was held April 2 at the Shack in the Back, Stacie Pruitt, the guild president, said via email.

She said this year’s event was different due to COVID-19. “We were delighted to celebrate the positive contributions of our Belles and Beaux at this year’s Odessa Symphony Guild Denim & Diamonds Ball,” she said via email.

“This year looked slightly different than the previous years. Due to the COVID shutdown, our students were not able to serve the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale in full capacity. However, that did not stop them from serving.”

She said students participated in several donation drives. These included a book drive, which saw a donation of 375 books, a coat drive that took in 50 coats, and lastly, a food drive that benefited the Permian Basin Food Bank. The food drive saw a total of $2,101. This provided the food bank with 8,404 meals.

The following are this year’s Belles and Beaux:

Kamryn Jo Carrasco, 18, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Danny Carrasco. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Joe Chavez and Mr. & Mrs. Samuel Carrasco. Kamryn attends Permian High School where she is a four-year Varsity Panther Paw and Secretary of Senior Leadership Panther Paw Dance Team. She is a member of Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio Main Attraction, Texas Scholars, National Honor Society, Senior Board, Crossroads Student Ministry, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Youth Group. Kamryn is ranked in the top 2% of her graduating class. She has been accepted to the Moody College of Communications at the University of Texas at Austin. She plans to major in communications.

Bethani Gabriele Fierro, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Gabriel Fierro, Jr. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Gabriel Fierro, the late Ms. Lorenza Fierro, and Mr. & Mrs. Francisco Del Moral. Bethani attends Permian High School where she is President of Student Senate Executive Board and Vice-President of National Honor Society. She is on the Varsity Volleyball team, District 2-6A Second team and TGCA All-State Academic Team. Bethani served as Secretary on both the Junior and Senior Board. She is a Texas Scholar, a member of the Permian Homecoming Court, and a Crystal Ball Princess. She is a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and Crossroads Student Ministry. Bethani plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in allied health.

Faith Elizabeth Fulbright, 18, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bradley Jason Fulbright. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Marcy Hubbard and the late Maurice Hubbard and Mr. & Mrs. Mel Droegemeier. Faith attends Permian High School where she is Valedictorian of the Class of 2021. She is a National Merit Commended Scholar, a three-year Varsity Choir member, two-year member of Black Magic, Vice President of the Permian Choir, Academic Decathalon Team Captain, President of Business Professionals of America, a Crystal Ball princess, National Honor Society member, recipient of the ECISD Award for Excellence in Social Studies, a member of the Permian High School Hall of Fame, and a Forty Acres Scholar at The University of Texas. Faith will be part of the Canfield Business Honors Program in the McCombs School of Business as well as a Plan 2 major at UT.

Allison Taylor Glasman, 18, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Michael Glasman and the granddaughter of Mr. John F. McGrath and Mr. & Mrs. Kirby Vanover. Allison attends Permian High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, National Society for High School Scholars and Students in Philanthropy. She is ranked #5 in her graduating class and is a member of the Permian High School Hall of Fame. She is a Crystal Ball Princess, a member of Crossroads Fellowship Student Ministry and a four-year member of Midland Festival Ballet’s Senior Company. Allison plans to attend Texas Christian University as Dean’s Scholar and will be part of the School for Classical and Contemporary Dance as a Nordan Fine Arts Scholar.

Brewster Murphy Henderson, 17, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Walter T. Henderson III. He is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. Roger Snodgrass, Ms. Becky Henderson, and the late Mr. Walter T. Henderson Jr. Brewster attends Permian High School where he is in the AP Program. He lettered in the Permian High School Band where he has been a four-year member, as well as serving on the crew team. Brewster is a four-year member of the Odessa Symphony Guild and participated on the 4-H team. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a Texas Scholar. Brewster is active at First United Methodist Church and attends ECHO Student Ministry. Brewster is planning to attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Agribusiness.

Claire Elizabeth Hill, 18, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Harris Hill. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Montgomery, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Burnett, Mr. & Mrs. W.R. Hill, and Mr. & Mrs. Phil Bell. Claire attends Permian High School. She is ranked #10 in her class and is a member of National Honor Society. Claire is also a member of the Varsity Panther Paws dance team, Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio, and Crossroads Student Ministry. She is a Texas Scholar and a member of the Crystal Ball Foundation. She plans to attend Texas Christian University as a Dean’s Scholar, majoring in Communications.

Kallan Grace Grewell, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Gabe Grewell. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Joyce Kreger and the late Mr. Lonnie Kreger, and the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles Grewell. Kallan attends Permian High School where she is a senior in the AP program. She has been singing since she was two years old and began dancing at the age of six. She is a four-year member of the Panther Paws Dance Team and is in her third year as a Varsity member. She is serving as Chaplain on the Senior Leadership Team for Panther Paws. Kallan is a four-year choir member, a three-year Varsity choir member, and is enjoying her second year in Kantorei and Black Magic. Along with being a four-year member of the Odessa Symphony Guild, she was a Crystal Ball Foundation Princess. She is a National Honor Society member and a Texas Scholar. She is active at First United Methodist Church and participates in the ECHO Student Ministry, ECHO Youth Band, and First United Methodist Board of Youth Lay Leadership. Kallan plans to attend Texas Tech University to pursue a degree in Education and Performing Arts.

Emily Catherine Hill, 18, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Harris Hill. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Montgomery, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Burnett, Mr. & Mrs. W.R. Hill, and Mr. & Mrs. Phil Bell. Emily attends Permian High School. She is ranked #4 in her class, is a member of National Honor Society and the Permian High School Hall of Fame. Emily is a member of the Varsity Panther Paws dance team, Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio, and Crossroads Student Ministry. She is a Texas Scholar and a member of the Crystal Ball Foundation. She will attend the University of Oklahoma as a University Scholar and plans to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Haylee Rae Holguin, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Maritza and Ray Holguin. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Elsa and Felipe Molinar and Mr. & Mrs. Hortencia and Jesus Carrillo. Haylee attends Permian High School where she was voted Miss PHS, is a member of the Varsity Permian Panther Paws dance team, National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, Crystal Ball Foundation, and Crossroads Student Ministry. Haylee will be attending The University of Texas at Austin in pursuit of a degree in Architecture.

Austin John Jacobo, 18, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Marcos Jacobo. He is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. John Jacobo, the late Ruben Talamantes, and Yolanda Talamantes. He attends Permian High School. Austin is an All-State Academics Scholar, a member of the Varsity Football Team, Varsity Kantorei, Black Magic, National Honor Society, and Texas Scholars. He is a Crystal Ball Page and a member of Crossroads Fellowship Youth. Austin plans to attend Texas Christian University to pursue a degree in Business Management.

Trista Lynn Kiker, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Toby Russell Kiker. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Hufford, the late William Wallace Hufford III and Mr. & Mrs. Lewis Hoover. Trista attends Permian High School where she is a four-year Permian Cheerleader, All American Cheerleader, and a Crystal Ball Princess. She is a member of National Honor Society, Treasurer of Junior and Senior Board, Student Senate, Texas Scholars, Crossroads Fellowship Youth Group, Rebel Athletic, Kikis Corner Photography Mod Squad, Terry Costa Prom Model, Miss Permian Basin Teen 2020, and Miss Ector County Teen 2021. Trista is planning to attend either Texas Christian University or Texas Tech University to major in Biology.

Morgan Danielle Ward, 17, is the daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Gary Stephen Ward. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. George Alan Bender and Mr. & Mrs. Gary Richard Ward. Morgan attends Permian High School. She is an eight-year member of Odessa Extreme All Star Cheer program, a three-year Permian Varsity Cheerleader, and Permian Varsity Cheer Captain. She is a member of National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, Crossroads Student Ministry, and the Crystal Ball Foundation. Morgan is planning to attend The University of Oklahoma.

Abbeygail Elizabeth Ward, 17, is the daughter of Mr. Troy Ward & Mrs. April Ward. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Grady and the late Ms. Mary Elizabeth Ward. Abbeygail attends Permian High School where she is a four-year member of the Permian High School Varsity Soccer team, Team Captain both her Junior and Senior year and earned Academic All-State 2020-2021. She was Honorable Mention Freshman year, 1st Team All District Sophomore year and 2nd team All District Junior year. Abbeygail was voted Most Athletic Senior Class, Senior Class President, and Junior Class President. She is a four-year Senate Member, serving two years on the executive board. She serves as Senior Vice President of Student Senate Executive Board, a two-year member of the National Honor Society, and is ranked in the top 5% of the 2021 graduating class. Abbeygail achieved the President’s List Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021. She is a member of Crossroads Student Ministry, Texas Scholars, the Permian Hall of Fame, and a three-year member of the National Olympic Development Program of North Texas. Abbeygail plans to attend the University of North Texas at Denton to pursue a degree in Biology. She then plans to continue her education to become a Dermatologist.

Kendyn Kory Armstrong, 18, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Eric Wayne Armstrong. He is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Huckabay, Mr. Charles Coon, and Mr. & Mrs. Terry Armstrong. Kendyn attends Permian High School where he is a three-year member of the Permian Varsity Football Team, Senior year Captain, Varsity baseball, Crossroads Youth Group, National Honor Society, and a Crystal Ball Beau. He plans to attend Texas Tech University to pursue a degree in Communications.

Callie D’Anne Johnson, 18, is the daughter of Dr. Stacy & Mr. Ty Johnson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Derrell & Mrs. Cindy Hollis, Mr. & Mrs. Trina and Vernon Johnson, and Mr. & Mrs. Mary and Doug Jeffreys. Callie attends Permian High School where she is a Mojo Band Majorette. She is part of Permian Production, Kaleidoscope Company Officer, UIL One Act, and KC Elite Acting Group. She is a Crystal Ball Princess, a member of the National Honor Society, and Texas Non-Profit Theatre. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to major in theater.

Luke Easton Bland, 18, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Robert N. Bland. He is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Harger, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Notley, and the late Mr. Robert Bland III. Luke attends Permian High School where he is a two-year member of the Permian Varsity Football Team, Kantorei Choir, Texas Scholars, and National Honor Society. He is also part of The Mix Student Ministry, a small group leader at Crossroads Fellowship, and a member of Students in Philanthropy. Luke plans to attend Texas A&M University, School of Business to pursue a degree in Business.

Emma Rae Trevino, 17, is the daughter of Mr. Romeo Trevino & Mrs. Betty Trevino. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Jose Reyes & the late Mrs. Francis Lopez Reyes and the late Mr. Romeo Trevino Sr. and Mrs. Parjedes Trevino. Emma attends Permian High School and Odessa College. She is a member of the Varsity Permian Panther Paws, Social Officer for the Permian Panther Paws, Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio, and Crossroads Student Ministry. Emma is also a Texas Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and the Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement. Emma plans to attend The University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in Accounting and Finance.