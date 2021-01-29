MOSC concert

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will be showcasing their masterworks series with “Mostly Mozart” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Opening the program is the overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” a hugely successfully opera Mozart was commissioned to write at the young age of 26. This lighthearted piece is known for its interesting use of percussion instruments and rousing finish! Audiences will also enjoy Mozart’s 41st Symphony “Jupiter.” The lengthiest and final symphony he composed is widely regarded among the greatest symphonies in the classical music repertoire.

Maestro Lewis has chosen Caryn Crutchfield, MOSC Principal Oboe, as the featured musician. Currently in her 25th season with the orchestra, Caryn is an accomplished musician and longtime music educator. Her talents will be showcased in David Mullikin’s Oboe Concerto.

For tickets or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y6o6x5ha.