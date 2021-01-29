  • January 29, 2021

MOSC concert - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MOSC concert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 1:30 am

MOSC concert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will be showcasing their masterworks series with “Mostly Mozart” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Opening the program is the overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” a hugely successfully opera Mozart was commissioned to write at the young age of 26. This lighthearted piece is known for its interesting use of percussion instruments and rousing finish! Audiences will also enjoy Mozart’s 41st Symphony “Jupiter.” The lengthiest and final symphony he composed is widely regarded among the greatest symphonies in the classical music repertoire.

Maestro Lewis has chosen Caryn Crutchfield, MOSC Principal Oboe, as the featured musician. Currently in her 25th season with the orchestra, Caryn is an accomplished musician and longtime music educator. Her talents will be showcased in David Mullikin’s Oboe Concerto.

For tickets or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y6o6x5ha.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, January 29, 2021 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: SSE at 7mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 34°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]