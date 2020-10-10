  • October 10, 2020

MOSC concert canceled

MOSC concert canceled

Posted: Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:36 pm

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s Board of Directors held an emergency meeting last week to discuss the fate of the Symphony’s November concert.

Due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors voted to cancel “Concierto De Amor” scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Despite the cancellation MOSC confirms that the musicians will be compensated.

The difficult decision comes after extensive talks with the Executive Director, MOSC Music Director Gary Lewis, staff, and the Board Executive Committee. The guest artist scheduled for November was vocalist Barbara Padilla, former contestant on America’s Got Talent. The program required a large orchestra which logistically was difficult given the size of the stage and social distancing requirements.

As of now, MOSC’s annual holiday performance in December and the rest of the scheduled season are a go. However, the organization is committed to doing what is best for the safety of all and will monitor each event on a case by case basis.

Board President Patrick Canty said “I am confident the MOSC will weather this pandemic storm. We just need to continue to stay positive and to do the right thing when it comes to protecting our musicians and our patrons. We love them both too dearly to do otherwise.”

Current ticket holders will receive an email from the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with refund information.

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and due to the major financial impact of concert cancellations patrons are asked to consider donating their refund back to MOSC to help support them through this difficult time.

Visit www.mosc.org.

