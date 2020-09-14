  • September 14, 2020

Moody Blues tribute concert planned - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Moody Blues tribute concert planned

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: wagnernoel.com

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 1:40 pm

Moody Blues tribute concert planned oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has scheduled a livestreamed Go Now! Moody Blues Tribute Concert with Gordon Marshall, a drummer with the band for 25 years, at 2 p.m. Oct. 17. 

The link will be emailed to you one week in advance and accessible for two weeks after the original air date. Visit https://www.wagnernoel.com/ for tickets.

A news release said Marshall knew that there was a hunger in the market for Moody Blues music. To fill the void, he put together a group of musicians and formed the band GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues. Mick Wilson, the lead singer of GO NOW!, was the lead singer with 10cc for over 20 years. Gordon and Mick are joined on stage by Patrick Duffin, Ryan Farmery and Nick Kendall, and together recreate the magical music we all know, including all the major hits.

The live streamed performance at the Harlequin Theatre in London marks the first time since early spring that the band will come together and perform on stage with a brand new, never before seen concert.

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 1:40 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
80°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 62°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]