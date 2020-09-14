Moody Blues tribute concert planned

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has scheduled a livestreamed Go Now! Moody Blues Tribute Concert with Gordon Marshall, a drummer with the band for 25 years, at 2 p.m. Oct. 17.

The link will be emailed to you one week in advance and accessible for two weeks after the original air date. Visit https://www.wagnernoel.com/ for tickets.

A news release said Marshall knew that there was a hunger in the market for Moody Blues music. To fill the void, he put together a group of musicians and formed the band GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues. Mick Wilson, the lead singer of GO NOW!, was the lead singer with 10cc for over 20 years. Gordon and Mick are joined on stage by Patrick Duffin, Ryan Farmery and Nick Kendall, and together recreate the magical music we all know, including all the major hits.

The live streamed performance at the Harlequin Theatre in London marks the first time since early spring that the band will come together and perform on stage with a brand new, never before seen concert.