The West Texas Food Bank is joining forces with two Jersey Mike’s Subs, restaurants located at 7270 E. Highway 191 in Odessa and 4400 N. Midland Drive in Midland, for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the West Texas Food Bank at these Jersey Mike’s locations.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 31 when the local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales, not just profit, to the West Texas Food Bank.

Visit jerseymikes.com.