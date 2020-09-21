Monahans veteran celebrates milestone birthday

MONAHANS Buford Humphries is one of the few people who can still talk about what growing up during the Great Depression.

He is also one of few people who has served in three different wars, flying in numerous aircraft and becoming a colonel before retiring from the Air Force.

On Sunday, the Monahans resident, who celebrated his 98th birthday with his family, talked about his experiences and his lessons to a long, happy life.

“ You have to have the time and determination to continue no matter what the situation is,” Humphries said.

Humphries joined the military in 1941 just after the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the U.S. into World War II.

He still remembers learning about the events of that fateful day on Dec. 7, 1941.

“ When I had finished eating lunch, I stepped outside and heard the news from a car radio and that’s how I knew that they had attacked Pearl Harbor,” Humphries said.

This led to the start of a 29-year career in the military for Humphries.

During World War II, Humphries flew B-24s, serving as a squadron navigator in the 392nd bomb squadron.

He was with the 19 Bomb Wing in Korea, flying in B-29s in the Korea War and in Vietnam commanded the 773 Troop Carrier Squadron, flying C-130s.

During his time in the Air Force, Humphries was able to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin in 1957.

Humphries retired in 1971 with the rank of colonel and was base commander at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Though born in West over by Waco, Humphries has lived most of his life all over West Texas including El Paso, Odessa, Monahans and Littlefield where he graduated from high school in 1939.

He summarized what it was like growing up in the Great Depression with one word.

“ Tough,” he said before laughing. “But all of us were in the same boat. Everybody was short on everything; clothing. It was a very hard time, but we made it.”

He’s lived in Monahans since 2010 and has four children — one son and three daughters as well as four grandchildren and 10 great grandkids.

He’s been married twice. His first wife Dorothy passed away in 1994. His second wife, Polly, passed away four years ago.

As he reflects on his life, Humphries says the most important lesson is to have a goal, no matter how far it may be.

“ Keep in mind, that’s what keeps you going,” Humphries said. “The best way to get by is your mental attitude.”