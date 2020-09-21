  • September 21, 2020

Monahans veteran celebrates milestone birthday - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Monahans veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 21, 2020 11:16 am

Monahans veteran celebrates milestone birthday By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MONAHANS Buford Humphries is one of the few people who can still talk about what growing up during the Great Depression.

He is also one of few people who has served in three different wars, flying in numerous aircraft and becoming a colonel before retiring from the Air Force.

On Sunday, the Monahans resident, who celebrated his 98th birthday with his family, talked about his experiences and his lessons to a long, happy life.

“ You have to have the time and determination to continue no matter what the situation is,” Humphries said.

Humphries joined the military in 1941 just after the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the U.S. into World War II.

He still remembers learning about the events of that fateful day on Dec. 7, 1941.   

“ When I had finished eating lunch, I stepped outside and heard the news from a car radio and that’s how I knew that they had attacked Pearl Harbor,” Humphries said.

This led to the start of a 29-year career in the military for Humphries.

During World War II, Humphries flew B-24s, serving as a squadron navigator in the 392nd bomb squadron.

He was with the 19 Bomb Wing in Korea, flying in B-29s in the Korea War and in Vietnam commanded the 773 Troop Carrier Squadron, flying C-130s.

During his time in the Air Force, Humphries was able to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin in 1957.  

Humphries retired in 1971 with the rank of colonel and was base commander at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Though born in West over by Waco, Humphries has lived most of his life all over West Texas including El Paso, Odessa, Monahans and Littlefield where he graduated from high school in 1939.

He summarized what it was like growing up in the Great Depression with one word.

“ Tough,” he said before laughing. “But all of us were in the same boat. Everybody was short on everything; clothing. It was a very hard time, but we made it.”

He’s lived in Monahans since 2010 and has four children — one son and three daughters as well as four grandchildren and 10 great grandkids.

He’s been married twice. His first wife Dorothy passed away in 1994. His second wife, Polly, passed away four years ago.

As he reflects on his life, Humphries says the most important lesson is to have a goal, no matter how far it may be.

“ Keep in mind, that’s what keeps you going,” Humphries said. “The best way to get by is your mental attitude.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Monday, September 21, 2020 11:16 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 55°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 86°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 57°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]