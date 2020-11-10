Monahans vet recalls time in three wars

MONAHANS Buford Humphries is a veteran who had to respond to many calls to action for his country during his life.

The longtime West Texas resident was a pilot in the United States Air Force and resides in Monahans, fought in three different wars, serving in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

As he reflects on Veterans Day this year, he wants everyone to never forget the sacrifices that others made in defending this country.

“There was a time when Veterans Day was a big event but now a days, it’s another day of the month,” Humphries said. “You got to remember all of those poor people who didn’t survive. Can you imagine, landing on one of the beaches on D-Day? Can you imagine the agony that must have gone on?”

Humphries’ time in the military started when the United States entered World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941.

His military career would last 29 years as he worked his way up to becoming a colonel in the Air Force, an achievement that was always a goal of his since joining the military.

“I’ll put it this way: as far as I was concerned, I had been a success,” Humphries said as he reflected on his accomplishment. “Now, I could’ve said, I was looking to be a general but I wasn’t. I was happy to have made colonel because there are many who didn’t.”

During his time in the service, Humphries flew in many different aircrafts including B-24s during World War II, B-29s in the Korean War and C-130 aircraft cargo airplanes during the Vietnam War,” Humprhies said.

During World War II, Humphries served as a squadron navigator in the 392nd bomb squadron.

In Korea, he was with the 19 Bomb Wing and during the Vietnam War, commanded the 773 Troop Carrier Squadron.

However, there was never a time where he and his other pilots weren’t afraid during the wars.

“When there’s a fighter plane shooting at you, you get pretty scared,” Humphries said. “You may get hit and you may not. There are times when you get damned scared. … When you got to the end of a mission, you wondered how many more you could survive.”

However, Humphries, no matter what, was able to keep his composure during each mission, no matter what.

“That was because of training,” he said. “That’s what you were trained for. Anybody who said they were not scared, is a big liar.”

Humphries would go on to retire from the military in 1971. During his time in service, he was base commander at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Even though he was born in the town of West, located 20 miles north of Waco, Humphries spent a most of his life (with the exception of his time serving overseas) in different parts of West Texas, including El Paso, Odessa, Monahans and Littlefield which is where he graduated from high school in 1939.

He received his college education from the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1957 while he was still in the Air Force and has lived in Monahans since 2010.

He has four children-one son and three daughters as well as four grandchildren, all of whom have no shortage of praise for his work in the military and his service to the country.

“We’re very proud, especially with him going through three wars,” Betty Turner, one of his daughters said. The fact that he’s such an American and a patriot means a lot. He was always there for the military and for America.”

His grandson Craig Turner, also expressed his gratitude.

“I’m very proud of him and what he’s accomplished and where he came from in East Texas to putting himself through college to becoming a colonel,” Craig said. “It’s no small feat what he accomplished in his life. I’m very proud of him as a grandson. He means a lot to me.”