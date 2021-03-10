Monahans offers inexpensive day trip

MONAHANS With spring break underway many families are searching for easy and cheap ways to keep their kids entertained.

One place that’s been a popular destination in the area is the Monahans Sandhills State Park.

With the temperatures getting warmer and with the Texas mask mandate lifted, Sandhills State Park is expecting to see an influx of visitors who are looking to get outside and experience the great outdoors.

The park, which is located just over 30 miles away from Odessa off of Interstate 20 is open to the public where people often go to explore, slide down on the sand dunes and camp.

“We have a lot of people who love to come out here to picnic and camp,” Sandhills State Park Superintended Alan Crowe said. “We have tons of photographers. People love to come out here to take photos of sunrises and sunsets.”

For Monahans resident Laura Navarrette, it’s cheap entertainment for her two children.

“With the pandemic and everything going on, you can’t do much,” Navarrette said. “We just wanted to bring the kids out today to do something. There’s not much else to do.”

Living in Monahans, Navarrette and her family are frequent visitors to the park, especially if it snows.

“It just depends,” Navarrette said. “We visit a lot of times throughout the year. When it snows, it’s fun to bring them over here to slide down.”

With the calendar getting further into spring, Crowe said the number of visitors is expected to go up as families look for things to do while staying safe from COVID.

“Spring and fall are our busiest seasons,” Crowe said. “Spring break is busy for all state parks. We’re seeing increased visitation but we still have room for people to enjoy so we’re still encouraging people to come out.”

Other families have also taken advantage of the break in their kids’ school calendars to stop by the park.

“It is cheap entertainment and it wears them out,” Midland resident Summer Telck said, who was there with her three kids Tuesday afternoon.

“My kids just love rolling down the hills and digging in the sand and going back to the top of the hill and going down,” Telck said. “They love it.”

So far, business has been a little slower than usual with the park not as full of people as in the past but Crowe says that’s likely because it’s still early in March and that it should pick up.

“Maybe it’s because the kids have been out of school a lot but it’s slightly slower than usual,” Crowe said. “But usually the busiest weekend is the coming weekend so we can’t really tell yet. It’s just the start of it.”

Crowe said so far they’ve had about 1,200 visitors this week. An average number is about 1,500, although that varies week to week.

“We seem to be at three-quarters full compared to most years,” Crowe said. “But as I said, the spring break has just started. It’s spread out over two weeks this year so as we get closer to this Saturday, I expect things to pick up. Plus, the governor has opened up for 100 percent so we should see more reservations and more people later this week.”

Even with Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the state mask order, Crowe says their staff at the park will still be cautious and that it shouldn’t change their operations much.

“Pretty much, it’s just allowing people to come into our buildings without a mask,” Crowe said. “Other than that, our operations are about the same. Our staff is staying protected with masks but the visitors can come out without a mask starting Wednesday.”

That’ll allow bigger groups to come in and camp.

“We don’t have any more restrictions,” Crowe said. “You can come into the building without a mask. You can come with groups larger than 10 people. It’s pretty much what it is before COVID.”

The park offers a Texas-sized sandbox for kids of all ages as well as a close-up view of the desert environment.

Among the many things to do at the park includes bringing a picnic and spending the day exploring on foot or horseback.

People can rent sand disks and surf the dunes as well as learn about the park and its natural and cultural history at the Dunagan Visitors Center.

Campers can reserve one of 26 campsites with water and electricity with site containing a shade shelter.

Visitation at most camp parks has been up throughout the pandemic as people look to go outside more and social distance easier and that’s been the same for Sandhills State Park, aside from a two week period last April where all state parks were closed by Abbott after the virus reached this part of the world.

“Actually, our visitation during COVID has been up,” Crowe said. “We were closed in April for a good part of it but since then, our averages have been up across the board. People are trying to get out of the house and the CDC says the chances of getting COVID outside are very limited. You’re much more likely to get it in a building. Going out to the park is an excellent choice.”