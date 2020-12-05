Ministers gauge pandemic’s damages

The COVID-19 onslaught has hit Odessa churches hard, posing threats to their members not only of serious illness or death but also of financial catastrophe.

The pandemic’s duration has also been psychologically wearing as week after week and month after month the likelihood of infection seemed to increase.

The Revs. Mike Atkins, Jimmy Braswell and Tim Halstead say the crisis initially seemed somewhat distant, but it has grown graver lately as church and family members fell prey.

“It’s really scary from the spiritual side,” said the Rev. Atkins, pastor of Kingston Avenue Baptist Church. “Yes, we need to trust in the Lord, but God gave us common sense to use in times like these, too.

“On the other side of it we have to say, ‘Be careful, wear masks and take all the precautions.’”

Atkins said the crisis really shook him up when his sister-in-law’s husband and son tested positive. “One of the doctors was talking about the supplements they should be taking, Vitamins B and C and zinc.” he said. “It seems like the common part of that is Vitamin B. We haven’t been very affected here at the church, but there are two in my wife’s family who have been very much affected.”

The Rev. Braswell, chaplain of Home Hospice, said the world was similarly challenged by the Spanish flu pandemic that killed an estimated 50 million from 1918-20 and the polio pandemic that killed or crippled over a half-million each year in the 1940s and ‘50s.

“Polio was such a horribly frightening thing that seemed to come out of nowhere,” he said. “Some things are more frightening than death. The pain and fears of economic instability are as real and difficult as any other fear and perhaps more agonizing.”

Braswell said his contacts with coronavirus victims and their families also revealed deep anxieties about “not so much a fear of death as of having to endure pain and that terrible sense of weakness.

“We love our independence so much that we tend to border on worshipping it and our sovereignty,” he said. “One of the most frightening things for people who have been through COVID was that they would be dependent on other people and couldn’t get up and keep going because they’d be so weak.

“I tell them, ‘Trust in God.’ It’s almost too simple just to trust God to remove that fear supernaturally. Give it to him through prayer or contemplation.

“It’s a beautiful act of God to remove that fear in their hearts that was so debilitating. The pandemic is out of control. We can only keep it at bay. It’s a great test for all of us to have the courage to deal with what many people are refusing to admit.”

The Rev. Halstead, pastor of New Life Church, said a dozen people in his congregation had tested positive. “We believe that God will see us through this and we’re telling people to be smart, wear your mask and follow the instructions of the people in charge,” he said.

“We’re just trying to get by, hoping for the vaccine. If this keeps up for another year, I don’t know what kind of shape the churches will be in.”

Halstead said the bigger churches may come through the pandemic in relatively good shape, but the existence of many small ones may be jeopardized.

He said the public’s resistance to wearing masks has been greater in West Texas than in some other regions. “I don’t understand it, but a lot of young people don’t wear them,” Halstead said.

“I didn’t expect the pandemic to last this long. It has been quite depressing, a lost year. We will be smaller and have fewer resources.

“I don’t know if our faith will be stronger, but there will be opportunities for all churches to reach out to people who have been on the fringe and who will look to connect when this is all over.”