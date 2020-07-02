Midlander wins national Big Brothers Big Sisters Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America awarded Midlander Diane McLellan the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award June 26.

McLellan is currently board president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin and has served on the board for five years. She was selected from nominees submitted by agencies from across the United States. There are currently more than 240 agencies in the Big Brothers Big Sisters network, a news release said.

According to information from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award honors a local board leader who exemplifies the qualities of stewardship, specifically the careful and responsible management of a local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

The award is presented annually at the organization’s national conference to a local board leader who has been a generous donor and successful fundraiser, has a consistent presence at agency events and has promoted efficiencies and best practices that enabled the agency to better serve the children in the community. Because this year’s national conference was virtual, due to the pandemic, the award was presented during a live-stream event.

Kay Crites, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, said McLellan seemed a perfect fit for the award’s criteria. “For the past five years, she has set the example for other board members through giving, attendance, fundraising and ensuring our agency follows best practices to provide a top-quality mentoring program. In addition, her compassion for our staff and for those in our program has been a dominating characteristic of her service to our agency. We’re delighted that Big Brothers Big Sisters of America agreed with our assessment of Diane’s outstanding qualities as a board member and chose her for this award.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching children with caring, trained mentors since 1975 in Midland and since 2018 in Odessa. Services are free. Parents or guardians and volunteers may contact the agency through email at info@bbbspermianbasin.org, online at www.bbbspermianbasin.org or by phone at 432-687-0195.