Midland Festival Ballet reimagines The Nutcracker

MIDLAND For the past 27 years, the Midland Festival Ballet has entertained hundreds of people with its annual production of The Nutcracker during Christmas time.

This year, however, because of COVID-19, things will be a little bit different.

This year’s performance will be brought to the big screen with a special known as The Nutcracker Reimagined, produced locally by Filmhunter Media and sponsored by D-Bat Permian Basin and The Arts Council of Midland.

The Nutcracker Reimagined is a film retelling of the original story of Clara and The Nutcracker.

In the past, the performance has been done on the stage at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

However, because of the pandemic, executive director Rachel Kerr Ritter says that this year’s performance was not going to be the same.

“Once we realized the uncertainty with COVID was going to make it impossible to do a normal show, we made the decision to do a different show,” Ritter said. “Fortunately, I work with some creative people who had the idea to take our nutcracker and make it into a film. We were able to do that with a smaller cast and have some pods that they worked in. we recorded it group by group in October.”

There will be a few different options this month to see the show.

The first will be under the stars at the Big Sky Drive-In at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 where tickets are $10 but free for children ages 5-and-under.

The second option is to stream the video online anytime from Dec. 20-31 with streaming tickets at $30.

The video will also be available to be watched on Basin PBS on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

“This is our way of being able to do something for the community and try something new,” Ritter said. “We’ve never really done a live stream so we’re excited about it. I’m excited for us to work with Basin PBS this year.”

Not only is this year’s production going to be different but the rehearsal schedule was also shorter.

“Normally, our dancers start rehearsing in September,” Ritter said. “The little ones come once a week and the older ones come maybe four times a week. We kind of continued that just with smaller groupings and our kids were separated. It was different from normal because usually we all come together for rehearsal and that didn’t happen. I worked with Filmhunter media who thought about how to film this….but it still tells a story and I hope brings something new to the community.”

Ritter says that this year, they have 50 dancers total. Normally, they have about 130 and that includes local dancers and guests artists from across the country.

The entire show was filmed during two weekends in October.

Currently, Ritter says they are in the final stage of editing the video.

“I know on the creative side, they were able to edit the ballet,” Ritter said. “It’s not as long as what you would see at Wagner Noël.”

According to Ritter, the steps were shortened and there wasn’t as much choreography for the dancers which helped.

She says for their older dancers, it was the same amount of choreography to learn.

“How we dealt with that is we started working with them earlier than we’d normally would,” Ritter said. “We started our classes in August and started rehearsing with them. It was still a shortened schedule but they stepped up to the plate and made it happen. Just in terms of us having to think through this, we knew in July that it wasn’t going to work with us doing it in person.”

Helping out with the different choreography was artistic director Susan Clark.

“(Susan) thought through the different choreography and how to make this possible and how to put our dancers at their best despite the fact that it’s so different and she deserves all the credit for making this work,” Ritter said.

For Clark, making it all come together was almost easier said than done but nevertheless, she is proud with how the dancers performed considering the challenges.

“It was stressful but it was probably more difficult for the younger ones,” Clark said. “Usually, it’s like we can go over what we worked on the previous week but this year we had to push through it. I think for the older ones, most of them are used to working with me and getting back into shape was the big part.”

Not just learning the moves but also getting everyone back into shape after the layover from spring was cumbersome at times.

“The Zoom classes are good but you can’t keep up stamina by doing classes at home,” Clark said. “I think they enjoyed it. It was good. There are parts that I think the kids did a great job in and I can’t wait. I think they’ll be happy when they see it.”

While the ballet looks forward to returning to the stage for live presentations of The Nutcracker in future years, Ritter is still happy with this year’s production.

“I’m proud of all the hard work that the dancers put in. it was a disappointment for some of them since they have been doing it their whole lives and this was going to be their last one before graduating from high school,” Ritter said. “Even the younger ones put it a lot of work and had a great attitude about it even though they weren’t going to be performing on the Wagner Noel stage. On the staff side, our staff adapted quickly when all of this happened. We were able to do this because of the behind the scenes work. I couldn’t be happier that we’re still able to do a show, despite the odds.”