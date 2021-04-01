  • April 1, 2021

Midland Festival Ballet presents Offline & Onstage - Odessa American: Local News

Midland Festival Ballet presents Offline & Onstage

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 2:26 pm

Midland Festival Ballet presents Offline & Onstage Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Midland Festival Ballet is returning to action with its mixed-repertoire production called Offline & Onstage.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 17 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, accompanied by the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale.

The performance will feature new works by Alyce Keaggy Brinkmann and local choreographers Maisha Morris and Pearl Wamsley.

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonio Vivaldi and Queen will set the mood for the night of choreography that will span multiple genres.

“It’ll feature a wide variety of choreography,” executive director Rachel Kerr Ritter said. “Two of them will be by local choreographers. During the pandemic, it’s been very difficult for us to bring in choreographers to be here to help us do a lot of the things that we do just because of the safety.”

The works that will be featured will include Variations on a Theme of Argyle which will be choreographed by Rob Davidson featuring fast footwork and traditional music by Mozart.

The second will be Still You, which is choreographed by Morris while Baroque Lucidity will be choreographed by Brinkmann that will bring the melodies of Vivaldi to life in a celebration of the three movements of Summer from his Four Seasons composition.

The fourth piece will be Keep Yourself Alive by Wamsley.

“We’ve been really working with the talent that we have locally to give our dancers opportunities not only to perform because that hasn’t been possible as usual but to also have that experience of learning new work and creating new pieces,” Ritter said.

Tickets are available at www.wagnernoel.com.

