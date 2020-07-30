Midland Festival Ballet cancels Nutcracker

Midland Festival Ballet announced Thursday they will cancel their annual production of The Nutcracker at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Instead, Midland Festival Ballet will offer other opportunities for this coming season, a news release said.

The Ballet’s 27th Annual Production of The Nutcracker was slated to hold auditions on Sept. 12 and begin rehearsals mid-September with performances Dec. 19 and 20. Due to current restrictions and efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the organization has decided proceeding with the traditional production is not possible, the release said.

Instead of the traditional live performance at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, the Ballet is creating and producing a dance film featuring the story of Clara and the Nutcracker. The movie will be a modern retelling of the classic tale told by ballet companies around the world.

MFB’s 27th Annual Season, Vision 2020, will include live performances, as well as virtual offerings. Stay tuned for further announcements and updates from Midland Festival Ballet by following them on Facebook and/or Instagram.

Midland Festival Ballet has presented The Nutcracker annually since 1994 and the performance is a long-standing Christmas tradition for Permian Basin audiences.

The cast includes more than 130 local dance students, volunteers, and guest artists. Guest artists join the cast from professional companies around the globe, and the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has provided live orchestral accompaniment for more than 20 years.