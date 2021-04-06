Midland College receives United Way award

United Way of Midland presented Midland College with the 2020 Paul C. Rea Live United Award Monday.

United Way of Midland staff presented the award to Leslie Shoemaker, MC executive assistant to the president and board of trustees, and Rita Brady, secretary to the vice president of Student Services.

Shoemaker coordinates MC’s annual United Way employee giving campaign and Brady assisted during the 2020 campaign.

A letter from Kari Hennagin, president and CEO of United Way of Midland, stated that MC was given the award because of the employees’ loyal support. The award recognizes the company whose employees have shown sustained excellence in giving, advocating and volunteering with the United Way of Midland.

“In addition to donating annually to United Way, Midland College employees also volunteer throughout the community for many of United Way partner agencies,” MC President Steve Thomas said. “We are honored to receive this award, and we are proud to help community organizations like United Way meet the needs of the Midland community.”