Midland College hosts free historical lecture

The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center will host a lecture featuring Sara Peterson and K. W. Zachry, authors of The Lone Star Speaks at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.

The book is an in-depth look at the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The presentation will be in a virtual format and moderated by William Christopher Brown, MC English professor.

The book provides new insights into the Kennedy assassination and uses witness testimony to raise further questions concerning what many have called “the crime of the twentieth century.”

Peterson and Zachry became interested in Kennedy’s assassination at a young age.

Zachry’s grandparents lived in Dallas in 1963 and saved newspapers from that era.

Peterson became interested in the assassination in 1978 when she participated in the Presidential Classroom for Young Americans program in Washington, D. C. The two have collected books and artifacts concerning the assassination for years.

Both authors are currently employed by Midland College and began their writing journey in 2014 with a presentation at the MC West Texas Symposium of History. Soon, they expanded into a four-year research project that resulted in the authors finding and interviewing more than 150 individuals. To join, go to https://www.midland.edu/calendar/index.php?eID=1638. The Microsoft Teams Livelink is tinyurl.com/lonestarspeaks. For more information, contact Howard Marks at (432) 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu