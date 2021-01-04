  • January 4, 2021

Mental Munchies set

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 10:41 am

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Psychiatry Department will host free virtual monthly webinars covering multiple mental and behavioral health concerns.

Each month, the public can join in through Zoom and listen to TTUHSC physicians and residents speak on topics ranging from Depression, Autism in Children, PTSD, Eating Disorders, and much more.

The attached flyer lists out each month’s topic. The public can find more information on TTUHSC Permian Basin’s Facebook page or by emailing pbpsychadmin@ttuhsc.edu.

