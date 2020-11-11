  • November 11, 2020

Memorial unveiled to Wilson and Young - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Memorial unveiled to Wilson and Young

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Honoring the fallen

    Michael Bauer|Odessa American

    U.S. Representative Mike Conaway (R-Midland), right, helps unveil the memorial honoring Alfred Wilson and Rex Young Tuesday at the Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic in Odessa. 

View all 2 images in gallery.

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 1:05 pm

Memorial unveiled to Wilson and Young By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Alfred “Mac” Wilson and Marvin Rex Young may be gone but they certainly have not been forgotten. 

An example of that was on display when a memorial in their honor was unveiled just outside of the entrance of the Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic, located on Highway 191.

Wilson and Young were both posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in April, 1970 for their actions during the Vietnam War.

Wilson, who graduated from Odessa High School in the Class of 1967, was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, serving in the ninth Marines, third Marine division in the Vietnam War.

While returning from a reconnaissance mission during Operation Dewey Canyon, Wilson’s platoon was ambushed. Wilson threw himself on an enemy hand grenade that was thrown between himself and a fellow Marine, sacrificing his life to save another on March 3, 1969.

Young, who graduated from Permian in the class of 1965, was a staff sergeant in the United States Army. He was in the fifth infantry, 25th infantry division during the war.

Young’s platoon came under intense fire from the North Vietnamese Army, killing the platoon leader while on a reconnaissance mission on Aug. 21, 1968.

Young assumed command of the platoon and directed his men into defensive positions to counter the attacking forces. He provided cover fire after ordering his men to withdraw and was eventually engulfed by the enemy but helped save the lives of many soldiers.

Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) spoke at the ceremony as well as Commander-Chapter 0900 Military Order of the Purple Heart Steve Oien as well as West Texas VA Health Care System Director Jason Cave.

“I’m proud of how this community has been able to honor both of these individuals,” Conaway said. “These two men will never be forgotten or their sacrifices.”

The clinic was recently renamed in both men’s honor and the process of putting together a memorial was a long and tedious course.

“About four and a half years ago, a group of people got together in Lubbock to put together a monument that would honor our region’s Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star and Purple Heart recipients,” Oien said. “We came down here and we did a phase two of the friends of the monument and put together a couple of fundraisers down here for this for renaming the clinic and putting the sign on the other side of the MCH building. We had a fundraiser and finally, we’re at this point where this memorial for these two heroes will be here forever.”

Oien said it meant a lot to see the memorial finally placed outside the hospital.

“I think the congressman (Conaway) said it all: if we don’t honor those who have come before us who have fallen and sacrificed, no one coming behind will,” Oien said. “It’s a great way to honor, remember and keep their names alive. They gave their lives for us so this is the least we can do.”

Billy Brown, who also served in Vietnam and was among those who helped spearhead the campaign, was also happy to see Wilson and Young honored for their sacrifice.

“This means a lot,” Brown said. “This is a legacy for future generations.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 1:05 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
74°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 52°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]