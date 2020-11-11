Memorial unveiled to Wilson and Young

Alfred “Mac” Wilson and Marvin Rex Young may be gone but they certainly have not been forgotten.

An example of that was on display when a memorial in their honor was unveiled just outside of the entrance of the Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic, located on Highway 191.

Wilson and Young were both posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in April, 1970 for their actions during the Vietnam War.

Wilson, who graduated from Odessa High School in the Class of 1967, was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, serving in the ninth Marines, third Marine division in the Vietnam War.

While returning from a reconnaissance mission during Operation Dewey Canyon, Wilson’s platoon was ambushed. Wilson threw himself on an enemy hand grenade that was thrown between himself and a fellow Marine, sacrificing his life to save another on March 3, 1969.

Young, who graduated from Permian in the class of 1965, was a staff sergeant in the United States Army. He was in the fifth infantry, 25th infantry division during the war.

Young’s platoon came under intense fire from the North Vietnamese Army, killing the platoon leader while on a reconnaissance mission on Aug. 21, 1968.

Young assumed command of the platoon and directed his men into defensive positions to counter the attacking forces. He provided cover fire after ordering his men to withdraw and was eventually engulfed by the enemy but helped save the lives of many soldiers.

Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) spoke at the ceremony as well as Commander-Chapter 0900 Military Order of the Purple Heart Steve Oien as well as West Texas VA Health Care System Director Jason Cave.

“I’m proud of how this community has been able to honor both of these individuals,” Conaway said. “These two men will never be forgotten or their sacrifices.”

The clinic was recently renamed in both men’s honor and the process of putting together a memorial was a long and tedious course.

“About four and a half years ago, a group of people got together in Lubbock to put together a monument that would honor our region’s Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star and Purple Heart recipients,” Oien said. “We came down here and we did a phase two of the friends of the monument and put together a couple of fundraisers down here for this for renaming the clinic and putting the sign on the other side of the MCH building. We had a fundraiser and finally, we’re at this point where this memorial for these two heroes will be here forever.”

Oien said it meant a lot to see the memorial finally placed outside the hospital.

“I think the congressman (Conaway) said it all: if we don’t honor those who have come before us who have fallen and sacrificed, no one coming behind will,” Oien said. “It’s a great way to honor, remember and keep their names alive. They gave their lives for us so this is the least we can do.”

Billy Brown, who also served in Vietnam and was among those who helped spearhead the campaign, was also happy to see Wilson and Young honored for their sacrifice.

“This means a lot,” Brown said. “This is a legacy for future generations.”