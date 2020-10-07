Memorial fundraiser begins

United Supermarkets Regional Vice President John Jameson announced that United Supermarkets and Market Street will begin a month-long fundraising event that will benefit the Odessa Aug. 31 Memorial.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning during an in-person event that took place at the Market Street located at 4950 E. 42nd Street.

Jameson said the six United Supermarket and Market Street locations in Odessa and Midland will participate in this fundraising event. The fundraiser began Wednesday and will continue until Oct. 27.

“We want to do something that has a lasting impact on our community,” Jameson said during the event. “... We are going to start an aggressive campaign that will kickoff (Wednesday). Our checkers will be talking up the memorial and pushing it really hard.”

Jameson also detailed that people can make any monetary donations to a cashier at the grocery store. He said people can also purchase T-shirts, which show a rendition of the August 31 Memorial, for $15. Jameson said 100% of the T-shirt profits will go to the fundraiser.

“We’d love to raise $60,000 to $70,000,” Jameson said. “I really think with something like this the sky is the limit. People are passionate about this. I think we’ll be very successful.”

Prior to the beginning of the fundraiser, United Supermarkets and Market Street donated $10,000 to the fund for the August 31 Memorial.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said the total cost of the memorial will be about $700,000. That includes renovations to Memorial Gardens, which is where the memorial will be placed, and for the artwork called “Bright Stars — A Memorial” that will be created by Maryland sculptor Jim Sanborn.

Ham said $110,000 has been raised thus far. That includes $100,000 came from Hotel Occupancy Tax money and $10,000 came from the initial donation of United Supermarkets and Market Street. He said that Odessa Arts applied for $200,000 in grants.

“We really want to have this finished by the second anniversary,” Ham said about the memorial. ”Anybody that wants to make a donation, come to United, do your grocery shopping like you would normally, give us that $5 or $10 extra, that’s really going to help raise the money for this.”

In attendance, there were more than 20 people who were all wearing masks. The kickoff took place at the dining area near the Starbucks.

Odessa city council members Dewey Bryant — District 2 — and Mari Willis — District 5 — were in attendance for the fundraiser kickoff. Bryant spoke during the event and he hopes that the memorial can be a step forward in the healing process.

“Let this be the starting place for what we have to do to move forward,” Bryant said. “... Let’s use this as the nucleus for our community of Odessa.”

The memorial will remember the seven people killed and 25 other injured during a shooting rampage in August of 2019 around Odessa and some parts of I 20.