Member Appreciation Days

Member Appreciation Days

Posted: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 1:00 am

Southwest 66 Credit Union (SW66 Credit Union) will hold a series of Member Appreciation Days every Friday throughout the month of October to thank their members.

“We know times are tough for many of our members, and we wanted to show our appreciation and support by doing something special to show them we care,” SW66 Credit Union CEO Elizabeth Newman said.

SW66 Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that serves those who live, work, attend school, or worship in Ector and Midland counties.

Over the past few months, they’ve been working to help those affected by the pandemic and wanted to come up with a new way to show their support for the community. Since International Credit Union Day takes place in October, they decided to turn the whole month into a celebration for their members.

Southwest 66 Credit Union Member Appreciation Days are scheduled as follows:

Friday: Shred Day, Members can bring any receipts, statements, or personal documents to be disposed of safely and securely by depositing them into the secure shred bins at the credit union.

Oct. 16: Refillable Water Bottles, Members can drop by the Credit Union and pickup free SW66 Credit Union branded refillable water bottles (while supplies last).

Oct. 23: Lunch On Us, The Credit Union will be providing free boxed lunches to members beginning at 11 a.m. until food runs out.

Oct. 30: Halloween Treats, Members can pick up free, sealed treat bags in celebration of Halloween.

SW66 Credit Unions in Odessa are located at 1315 W. University Blvd. and 4041 E. 52nd St., in Midland at 4425 W. Wadley Ste 190, Midland.

Visit Southwest 66 Credit Union at www.southwest66.com.

