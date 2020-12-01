Medical workers brace for new surge

Outdoor medical tents and morgues overflowing with the dead is the grim, apocalyptic picture Odessa health officials say they fear will become the reality as post-Thanksgiving weekend COVID-19 cases are expected to surge in the upcoming weeks.

Health officials for weeks have been sounding the alarm that the coronavirus is spiraling out of control and that local resources are being overwhelmed. During a Tuesday press conference their message became blunter.

“We need another weekend to see what comes out of Thanksgiving,” said Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan. “We’re already pretty full. A few more patients and we’re going to be in the same position as El Paso – with tents outside.”

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin agreed: “We’ve already started prepping an additional 20-25 beds in anticipation of an increase after Thanksgiving.”

On Tuesday, Tippin reported that MCH is currently housing 92 COVID patients, with 50 patients listed in critical condition and 26 on ventilators. Tippin did not say how many employees are currently off work due to COVID.

ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said her hospital has 29 COVID patients, with 16 in critical condition and six on ventilators. Currently, there is 36 medical staff off work due to COVID and over the weekend a respiratory therapist that had been with the facility for 30 years, died, Brown said tearfully during the call.

Health officials did confirm that a mobile morgue requested by the county has already arrived and is being used to store bodies until autopsies can be conducted.

Mayor David Turner last week signed an ordinance that reduces business capacity to 50 percent and also requires customers to wear masks in businesses. City council on Tuesday unanimously voted to extend that ordinance which was initially in effect for seven days, Turner said.

Turner said council’s action was necessary.

“Who ever thought we would see a tent in Midland,” Turner said. “Who ever thought we’d have a mobile morgue in Odessa. What’s happening is real.”

MCH and ORMC have been offering free COVID-19 testing this fall, thanks to a funding contribution from the city. ORMC tested a total of 1,009 people, with results for 888 people already processed, Brown said. Of those processed, 315 people, or 36 percent have tested positive.

MCH has tested 3,000 people, with 65 percent returned as positive, Tippin said.

“That’s very concerning,” Tippin said.