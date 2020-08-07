Medical professionals talk school gatherings

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that while admissions of COVID-19 cases seem to be trending down in the last two weeks, she expects an increase in cases as schools reopen.

“I would think with school starting again, we’re gonna see a little bit of an increase in caseloads whether that be in the community or the hospital,” she said.

Dr. Timothy Benton said he agreed that there is potential for a spike in cases from school opening and said that, “I don’t think that in the long-term, this is over. I think that in the very very short-term, there seems to be a downward trend…two weeks from now it could be a different story.”

As for the current downtrend, Timmons reported that, “For admissions, we’re seeing that they are slowly decreasing. For over the weekends, we’re only seeing like one or two admitted versus two and three a night.”

She added that while there were three admissions of COVID-19 patients Thursday night, the trend has been down.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown added that the numbers at ORMC are down significantly from June and July and the patients currently, “in-house aren’t quite as sick as they were before so we are seeing very similar trends.”

Dr. Timothy Benton said that the hospitals act as a good barometer of the community and shows that the trend does seem to be, “trickling down.”

Benton added that numbers are on a decline, “but as long as the virus exists out there, it can come back. The case number may go back up so I think we have to remain on guard.”

Medical professionals also spoke on the upcoming flu season and Timmons said that MCH will not be doing anything differently in preparation.

“We’re focusing on the flu and covid together and just that constant PPE conservation, resource management,” she said, “We’re gonna be doing the exact same thing that we’re doing now including working on our resources with staffing, respiratory support, those types of things,” she said.

Brown said that the flu season, “is when those surge plans will come into play,” and Benton spoke on Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference and said that he hoped that COVID-19 precautions would also help slow the spread of the flu.

A Friday MCH press release detailed that out of 1,157 total positive cases, 24 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four are on the seventh central isolation floor, 10 are on the eighth central isolation floor, 10 are in the critical care unit with six of those patients on ventilators and 28 total tests are pending results.

“We’ll be merging our seven and eight central units into one because of that lower volume to just conserve on resources,” Timmons said.

Of those 24 in-house patients, one is from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one is from Deering Nursing Home, one is from Andrews, one is from Monahans, one is from Stanton, two are from Pecos and one is from Ft. Stockton.

Brown said that while ORMC has conducted 2,057 tests, 853 people have tested positive and nine tests are pending. She added that 11 patients are in the hospital, four of them are on ventilators and of the in-hospital patients, one is from Andrews and three are from Big Spring.

Neither Ector County Health Department nor county officials have been on the last two calls, but Dr. Benton said that for people awaiting test results from the National Guard tests, “the initial contact should occur through the National Guard,” he said adding that the health department does eventually receive those numbers.

The Ector County Health Department website was updated after 5:30 p.m. Friday and showed 3,531 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,412 are confirmed positives, 1,119 are probable positives and 800 are listed as active cases.

While 2,675 people have recovered from the virus, 56 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.