Medical Center, MMH receive doses of antibody treatment

Medical Center Health System has received 60 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab. The doses were delivered last week by the Department of State Health Services.

MCHS has developed a screening tool and referral process for patients to receive the treatment. It is to be used as an outpatient treatment for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms or even hospitalization, a news release said.

The drugs will be administered at our infusion center and the emergency department. As of Wednesday, only one treatment has been administered.

At this time, it’s unclear when more doses of the treatment will be available and delivered to MCHS.

Midland Health also issued a news release saying it is authorized to provide Bamlanivimab. This is an experimental antibody treatment that could help prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients, the release said.

Patients must meet criteria from each of the following areas: