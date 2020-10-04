  • October 4, 2020

Meals on Wheels still needs help - Odessa American: Local News

Meals on Wheels still needs help

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:00 am

Meals on Wheels still needs help By Shirleen Guerra, Special to the Odessa American Odessa American

Odessa’s Meals on Wheels has had to come up with a new normal on how they are able to serve needy Odessans. Since the pandemic first hit the U.S., many things were in high demand, and that is not any different for Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

“Everything is by no contact, and the meals are left in coolers that were donated to us and had our logos on them so that we could leave meals on their doorsteps,” Executive Director Margaret Burton said.

Burton said there has been an increase in meals needed since the beginning of COVID-19 and have had an increase in suppliers and the community coming together to donate other required things like coolers and insulated bags.

“We have recently started a waitlist, but those who are on hospice and over the age of 80 immediately qualify to receive help,” Burton said.

“The way that you can help support your local Meals on Wheels of Odessa is by donating and spreading the word about the program and what it offers to those in need, and most importantly, by volunteering.”

In March they were getting a high influx of new clients and serving about 545 meals a day. Burton said that they have added 142 new clients to their list since March.

“To continue what we do for Odessa, we need at least 32 volunteers a day, and some of our current volunteers are elderly themselves and have restrictions now. We are receiving three to five requests a day. Our highest priority is getting the meals out to those who need them badly,” Burton said.

The annual fundraiser Mudbug was canceled due to the dangers and risks of COVID-19 happening earlier this year.

The fundraiser to help Meals on Wheels is typically held in April, and a decision has not been if there will be another fundraiser this year.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or contribute can contact Meals on Wheels online at www.mowodessa.com or by telephone at (432) 333-6451.

