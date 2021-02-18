  • February 18, 2021

MCHS revamps vaccine plan - Odessa American: Local News

MCHS revamps vaccine plan

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 4:45 pm

MCHS revamps vaccine plan

MCHS is cancelling a mass Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination event planned at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday because vaccine shipments did not arrive as planned due to weather conditions, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin announced on Thursday.

The new mass vaccination dates will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 28. These dates are only for those who need the first shot and not for those seeking the second shot or booster.

“We want everyone to come out and get their shots next Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday,” Tippin said during a Zoom press conference with other local health officials. “This will be the end of our first doses given at Ratliff.”

After Feb. 28 the vaccines will most likely be administered at local clinics, although those details are still being finalized, Tippin said.

Residents who receive their first vaccination shots at Ratliff next week and after will receive the second (booster) shots through Odessa Regional Medical Center - a partnership both hospitals announced on Thursday.

ORMC will begin administering the booster shots during the first week of March, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

Saravanan said the hospital will use a portal system that will automatically contact people by email to let them know when and where they should go to receive their second shot.

“MCH has done a phenomenal job so far,” Saravanan said. “They have managed to give out more than 8,000 shots. But that is too much for anyone to continue. This is where we’ll come in and help.”

MCH earlier Wednesday announced it was cancelling all booster shot appointments scheduled for the rest of this week at Urgent Care clinics because expected vaccine shipments did not arrive. Those shipments were also delayed by weather.

Rather than trying to reschedule thousands of already scheduled appointments hospital officials decided to offer a mass Pfizer booster vaccination event 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium, Tippin said.

No appointment is necessary, but attendees should bring their card indicating they have already received their first shot, MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said. Those that do not have proof that they have received the initial vaccine will not be served.

Tippin urged residents not to try and schedule their booster shots at Midland Memorial Hospital. The Midland hospital already has their remaining doses earmarked for people they have given first shots to. Contacting the hospital will only overwhelm their phone lines, he said.

“To those who spent 200, 300 times calling our hotline to make an appointment, we’re very sorry,” Tippin said. “We know we’ve put you through a lot.”

Tippin said the unexpected snow, ice and freezing weather has slowed vaccine shipments statewide.

“We have control over everything except the weather and federal government,” Tippin said.

The hotline to schedule a booster shot was disconnected Wednesday morning, MCH officials said.

MCH on Thursday reported they are housing 46 COVID patients, 16 in critical care and 12 on ventilators. ORMC reported 9 COVID patients, including 7 in critical condition and 2 on ventilators. Scenic Mountain Medical Center reported 2 COVID patients.

Posted in on Thursday, February 18, 2021 4:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

