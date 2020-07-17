MCHS reports 25th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System reported its 25th COVID-19 related death through a press release on Friday morning.

The patient, an 83-year-old female, reportedly died on Friday morning, July 17. The patient was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 12.

The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Friday morning, MCH has 40 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has eight patients with two on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 27 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.