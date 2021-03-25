MCHS Foundation introduces Guardian Angel Program

The Medical Center Health System Foundation is introducing the Guardian Angel Program to recognize physicians in the Permian Basin.
The program will allow anyone to make a $50 donation to the MCHS Foundation in honor of a physician of their own choosing.
How to recognize your Guardian Angel:
- Visit www.mchodessa.com/donate-now
- Select $50 donation.
- Select “Tribute Gift” and name the physician you want to recognize
- Choose “Guardian Angel” under “Designation.”
- Leave comment describing why this physician is your Guardian Angel.
The recognized physicians will receive a Guardian Angel lapel pin on Doctors’ Day (March 30) signifying them as a Guardian Angel.
