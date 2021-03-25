  • March 25, 2021

MCHS Foundation introduces Guardian Angel Program - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCHS Foundation introduces Guardian Angel Program

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 6:33 pm

MCHS Foundation introduces Guardian Angel Program Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Medical Center Health System Foundation is introducing the Guardian Angel Program to recognize physicians in the Permian Basin.

The program will allow anyone to make a $50 donation to the MCHS Foundation in honor of a physician of their own choosing.

How to recognize your Guardian Angel:

  • Visit www.mchodessa.com/donate-now
  • Select $50 donation.
  • Select “Tribute Gift” and name the physician you want to recognize
  • Choose “Guardian Angel” under “Designation.”
  • Leave comment describing why this physician is your Guardian Angel.

The recognized physicians will receive a Guardian Angel lapel pin on Doctors’ Day (March 30) signifying them as a Guardian Angel.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, March 25, 2021 6:33 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
68°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SW at 12mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 47°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]