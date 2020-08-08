  • August 8, 2020

MCHS announces Panda Cares Center of Hope

Posted: Saturday, August 8, 2020

By Sam Waller

Medical Center Health System recognized the financial support of Panda Restaurant Group, which includes Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San, by naming its pediatric playroom the Panda Cares Center of Hope.

The move became official today, which is Panda Cares Day. During the virtual fundraising event, the restaurant chain donated 28 percent of online sales to MCHS for Children’s Miracle Network through its Panda Cares philanthropic arm.

Panda has contributed $250,000 in donations to MCHS since 2012 and has agreed to raise $770,000 over the next 10 years for Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS.

“It is an incredible contribution,” Alison Pradon, vice president of development at MCH, said. “Panda Express has been an incredible Children’s Miracle Network partner for years now. We were able to raise $2.9 million for the renovation that was completed in 2017, and this is going to help us improve that pediatric renovation. This provides a better, higher quality level of care for our pediatric patients.”

Donations collected year-round at local Panda Express locations directly benefit the children treated at MCHS. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, charitable care, and a variety of other needs for the pediatric and NICU units. Today’s announcement was just the latest step in a years-long project, Pradon said.

“Panda has really stepped up their fundraising and donations,” she said. “We really wanted to show them a thank you and really help embrace that partnership. This is something we talked to them about.

“Their locations in Midland and Odessa have both raised nearly $100,000 every year. We really wanted to show our thanks to them and appreciation for everything they do for pediatrics. This is something that has been in the works for several years and it’s coming to fruition.”

A special feature of the current project, Pradon said, is the donation of books for pediatric patients.

“Because of our infection control, we can’t let patients share books,” she said. “As soon as they read a book, they take it home with them. (Panda Express) has donated boxes of books for our pediatric patients for readers of all levels. That’s something special that entertains the kids.

“It’s something special that they get to do. They get to take home a book that they got to read while they were here. That’s been a huge thing.”

There will also be a display in the playroom honoring donors, Pradon said.

“We are working on one of our walls,” she said. “We feature different donors on the walls. There will actually be a Panda Express restaurant feature in our unit.”

Pradon said the facility will benefit patients up to the age of 18.

“Our playroom actually has a lot of features not only for toddlers and babies, but we also have like Xbox and PlayStation up there,” she said. “We do have those older kids come in and we have something to entertain them as well.”

Still, Pradon said, the project is never truly complete.

“We are always trying to improve, especially our pediatric care in this area,” she said. “We feel like we provide a great level of care, but if we can keep our pediatric patients here we do everything we can to keep them at home where we can take care of them. There’s always more to be done.”

